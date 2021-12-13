Reese Witherspoon Gives Long-Awaited Update on Legally Blonde 3

Last fall, MGM gave the eagerly anticipated Legally Blonde 3 a tentative release date of May 2022, but there has been little news on the project since then. This weekend, however, at the red carpet for Sing 2, Reese Witherspoon finally offered an update on the threequel. According to Witherspoon, they’re working on the script and once they have a script, they can then make the movie.

“We are just working on the script right now and when we have a script we can make a movie,” Witherspoon told Variety. She also noted that she and Mindy Kaling talk about the project “all the time” and that they are “super psyched about it”.

The Office and The Mindy Project star Kaling is set to write the film with Brooklyn Nine-Nine Producer Dan Goor and Kaling gave an update of her own back in January. At the time, she said the idea situation would be to shoot the film in 2021 with an eye toward the 2022 release date, but since that doesn’t appear to have happened, it’s unclear what the film’s actual release date will be as May 2022 grows increasingly unlikely.

Witherspoon first confirmed that Legally Blonde 3 was in development back in 2018 with an Instagram post. Fans are hopeful that many of the original film’s stars will return for the threequel and Luke Wilson, who played Elle’s love interest in the franchise, told Entertainment Tonight previously that he’d love to do another film.

“I have not talked to Reese about it, but yeah I always kind of hear rumors here and there,” Wilson said. “Never anything official about them doing another Legally Blonde, but I’d love to do another one. I mean, just that character Reese played was so funny at the time and that has kind of become this iconic character now.”

“Somebody just told me that it was coming up on its 20th anniversary, which I couldn’t believe,” Wilson continued. “I definitely now run into women that were kids when it came out and they tell me, ‘Now I’ve introduced my daughter to the movie.’ So that’s really cool, and I’ve never had that happen before, where a movie’s kind of been introduced to another generation by the people who originally saw it.”

“I would say they definitely have a few children and I just think that it’d be really funny if Reese had a little mini-me, a version of herself,” he told said. “I would definitely think that they’d have a couple of children.”

Based on the novel of the same name by Amanda Brown, Legally Blonde opened in theaters in 2001 and quickly became a hit, grossing $141 million at the global box office. The film spawned a franchise of sorts with a 2003 sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, a 2009 direct-to-DVD spinoff Legally Blondes, a Broadway musical Legally Blonde: The Musical.