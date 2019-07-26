Regal Announces Unlimited Movie Ticket Subscription Plan

A year after AMC launched its own movie ticket subscription to compete with the already failing MoviePass, Regal Cinemas has finally gotten into the game. There has been a lot of talk about Regal unveiling its own unlimited ticket service and, as of Friday, that service now exists. It’s called Regal Unlimited, and it’s certainly going to get people talking.

So Regal Unlimited works a little bit differently than AMC’s A-List system in a few important ways. Before we get into that, we know you really want to know how much it’s going to cost. The Regal Unlimited plans range from $18 to $23.50 per month, depending on where you live. Theaters in places like Los Angeles and New York City require the more expensive plan, but that means you can see movies at any Regal theater. That’s similar in cost to AMC’s A-List ($20 to $24 per month) but Regal requires you to pay for a full year up front, keeping users from jumping in on a month-to-month basis.

It’s frustrating to pay for the entire year at once, but Regal Unlimited does give you the kind of perks that make it worth it if you’re near a Regal theater. For example, unlike A-List’s three movies per week (which is still a lot), Regal Unlimited truly has no limit to the amount of movies you can see. As long as two showtimes don’t overlap, you can go to as many movies as you want, free of charge. The only time you’ll need to pay anything is a surcharge when seeing 3D or alternate format movies, or if you have the lower tier of Regal Unlimited and you want to see a movie at a theater in a higher tier.

A subscription to Regal Unlimited also allows you to purchase tickets in advance, enjoy 10% off of food and beverages (not counting alcohol), and continue all of the previous Regal Crown Club perks. According to Regal’s site, there won’t be any blackout dates either, so you shouldn’t run into any problems trying to see a movie on opening weekend.

All in all, Regal Unlimited sounds like exactly what movie fans were asking for. If you head to the theater quite a bit, and you’re near a Regal, this might be for you.

You can get more information about Regal Unlimited here.