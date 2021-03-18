Restore the SnyderVerse: Fans of Zack Snyder's Justice League Unite for Twitter Trend
Fans of the DC Universe unite once more to call on WarnerMedia and the future Warner Bros. Discovery to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. On the eighth anniversary of Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder's Superman reboot that launched the DC Extended Universe and spawned sequels Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Zack Snyder's Justice League, fans took to social media with a targeted message: restore the SnyderVerse and bring back Snyder to complete his vision for a Justice League 2 and 3. Snyder previously revealed plans for a five-movie arc culminating in the two Justice League sequels paying off the many setups in the Snyder Cut, the filmmaker's four-hour director's cut that Warners decided is not canon with the mainstream DCEU.
Actor Wayne T. Carr, whose role as the John Stewart Green Lantern was filmed but deleted from the Snyder Cut, is among the Snyder supporters joining the latest round of the global trending event — currently at 70K+ tweets worldwide — that took over Twitter in December and March to coincide with the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League. Along with Snyder-directed Justice League sequels, fans hope to reignite a restored SnyderVerse home to Ben Affleck's never-made Batman movie and a Joe Manganiello-starring Deathstroke spin-off on HBO Max.
I think @Discovery should #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. Pass it on! pic.twitter.com/SAxq5W71pr— 🤞RestoreTheSnyderVerse🤞 Ω 1.5 Million Club Ω (@RestoreSnyder) June 14, 2021
"I can hope [the SnyderVerse continues]. It's not really my [call], it's not up to me," Snyder told Pop Culture Weekly in March. "I took this opportunity that the fans made real for me and I wanted to honor that commitment that they had to me, and honor my family and the work that all my friends had done to complete this version of the movie. I'm really proud of it."
"Warners and DC Films, by all means, they're in charge of their own world, and that's what they do," Snyder added. "They've famously said that, to them, the theatrical cut of Justice League is canon. That's what they kind of jump off of, and my little micro-universe is its own thing, and I'm pretty happy with that. I'll let the fans decide how they want to go forward."
Green Lantern's Light
I’m with you! #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/q7vULlDMnE— Wayne T. Carr (@WayneTCarr) June 14, 2021
Wayne T. Carr is my Green Lantern 🙏 #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/Iviu8XPWUQ— T (@UsUnitedJustice) June 14, 2021
Room For More
If the DCEU plan is "Multiverse" then I don't see why they won't #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/ygYCpMffL9— Grayson (@KnightFleck) June 14, 2021
If you see a tweet with #RestoreTheSnyderVerse in it, RETWEET, LIKE, and REPLY 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/t8quHPcfJI— T (@UsUnitedJustice) June 14, 2021
The Story's Not Over Yet
We need Zack to come back and continue telling their stories #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/gxoDsJ6TJN— 𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗖Ʊ𝗥𝗬 (@theSNYDERVERSE) June 14, 2021
The story isn't over.#RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/h5t8LJvRWM— Aaron S. Bailey 🚀⚔️ (@AaronBaileyArt) June 14, 2021
Dawn of Justice League
RT if you want and think ZSJL DESERVES a sequel and more #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/cG7Pf8CDrY— sabrina 🦇 ❓0❓❓ (@nightwaynes) June 14, 2021
#RestoreTheSnyderVerse coz I wanna see my Justice League back ❤️😍 pic.twitter.com/6gGx54lDLS— 🦇Tom🦇 | Guardians Of The Galaxy Game Hype! (@StrikingBat) June 14, 2021
Ready the Armada
I just want to see our justice league confront Darkseid face to face. so In the words of The Lord of Apokolips “we will stop at nothing to possess it.” #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/gFIadBhyMb— sabrina 🦇 ❓0❓❓ (@nightwaynes) June 14, 2021
Ready the armada. We'll use the old ways.#RestoreTheSnyderVerse #Darkseid pic.twitter.com/QIOxgOzZ8j— A C #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (@el_capi_de_siam) June 14, 2021
The Justice League United
There sure is no cb fan that doesn't wanna see the age of heroes again. Retweet and comment #RestoreTheSnyderVerse if you want to see superman unite the lanterns and all forces on earth against an even powerful darkseid. pic.twitter.com/ebLLvYWMS9— Anmatrix (@AnmolPandhi0) June 14, 2021
#RestoreTheSnyderVerse to see the world unite against Darkseid and for the entire world to become a Justice League. pic.twitter.com/PfEZA745y4— Grayson (@KnightFleck) June 14, 2021
Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.