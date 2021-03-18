Restore the SnyderVerse: Fans of Zack Snyder's Justice League Unite for Twitter Trend

Fans of the DC Universe unite once more to call on WarnerMedia and the future Warner Bros. Discovery to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. On the eighth anniversary of Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder's Superman reboot that launched the DC Extended Universe and spawned sequels Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Zack Snyder's Justice League, fans took to social media with a targeted message: restore the SnyderVerse and bring back Snyder to complete his vision for a Justice League 2 and 3. Snyder previously revealed plans for a five-movie arc culminating in the two Justice League sequels paying off the many setups in the Snyder Cut, the filmmaker's four-hour director's cut that Warners decided is not canon with the mainstream DCEU.

Actor Wayne T. Carr, whose role as the John Stewart Green Lantern was filmed but deleted from the Snyder Cut, is among the Snyder supporters joining the latest round of the global trending event — currently at 70K+ tweets worldwide — that took over Twitter in December and March to coincide with the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League. Along with Snyder-directed Justice League sequels, fans hope to reignite a restored SnyderVerse home to Ben Affleck's never-made Batman movie and a Joe Manganiello-starring Deathstroke spin-off on HBO Max.

"I can hope [the SnyderVerse continues]. It's not really my [call], it's not up to me," Snyder told Pop Culture Weekly in March. "I took this opportunity that the fans made real for me and I wanted to honor that commitment that they had to me, and honor my family and the work that all my friends had done to complete this version of the movie. I'm really proud of it."

"Warners and DC Films, by all means, they're in charge of their own world, and that's what they do," Snyder added. "They've famously said that, to them, the theatrical cut of Justice League is canon. That's what they kind of jump off of, and my little micro-universe is its own thing, and I'm pretty happy with that. I'll let the fans decide how they want to go forward."