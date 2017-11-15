Justice League Fans Campaigning for Warner Bros. to "Restore the SnyderVerse"
For years, DC Comics fans have been campaigning for Warner Bros. to "Release the Snyder Cut" of Justice League, with their wishes finally being granted last week when HBO Max unveiled Zack Snyder's Justice League. While this debut was meant to close the chapter on Snyder's era of storytelling in the DC Extended Universe, various elements of the adventure have fans more interested than ever in what the filmmaker had aimed to accomplish with the overall franchise, with fans now taking to social media to campaign for the studio to "Restore the SnyderVerse." It might be early on this campaign, though previous comments from Warner Bros. execs make it seem pretty definitive that future collaborations with Snyder wouldn't be happening.
"I appreciate that they love Zack’s work and we are very thankful for his many contributions to DC," WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff shared with Variety earlier this week. "We’re just so happy that he could bring his cut of the Justice League to life because that wasn’t in the plan until about a year ago. With that comes the completion of his trilogy. We’re very happy we’ve done this, but we’re very excited about the plans we have for all the multi-dimensional DC characters that are being developed right now."
Despite the unlikelihood of future collaborations, there was a point where the release of the "Snyder Cut" seemed just as unlikely, with the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League making it feel like anything could be possible.
Scroll down to see what fans are saying about restoring the SnyderVerse!
Unite Them
prevnext
I just want to see them all together please wb 😭😭#RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/SIXWY4llWb— jenny (@clarkjoes) March 25, 2021
Impressive
prevnext
my entire timeline is full of “#RestoreTheSnyderVerse” tweets, it’s such an amazing sight to see & the hashtag is trending worldwide with over 570K tweets already which is so impressive
i really do hope that the studio pays attention to the absolutely massive demand for it :)— Luke (@qLxke_) March 25, 2021
Don't Count on It
prevnext
“We will not be continuing the Snyderverse”
Don’t count on it WB 😏#RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/070TXyKxez— Lindsey Staton (@LnSdreamer_98) March 25, 2021
Love and Sorrow
prevnext
You have been Today, you are— 𝕯iana. (@HailMother) March 25, 2021
my greatest love my greatest sorrow#RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/YvRksulgwA
Exciting Plans
prevnext
#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague is one of the greatest super hero movies of all time. #Darkseid has an invasion ready. Zack has a great vision and a lot of exciting things planned #SnyderCut #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/EzPOb9bpJd— Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) March 25, 2021
Don't Slow Down
prevnext
Keep the momentum going. Don't slow down 🙏🏽. #RestoretheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/eWHw1LCoOR— Irfan #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (@khan250101) March 25, 2021
Faith
prevnext
Someone: how are you sure WB will #RestoreTheSnyderVerse
Me: pic.twitter.com/j2TrHfSZ7a— Ahmed goodman 🦇 | #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (@IIahmedIl) March 25, 2021
More Affleck and Cavill
prevnext
People want more of Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill.#RestoreTheSnyderVerse #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague2 pic.twitter.com/BZ1PK4Hdef— Krypton Caged ™ ⚒ | 03.18.21 (@kryptoncaged) March 25, 2021
Passion and Demand
prevnext
Mother of God😍
This is PASSION and DEMAND like no one has ever seen!!!
We want Zack Snyder’s ultimate vision realised!!! #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/Z4LDlisCsH— Kayniac (@KayneIvor) March 25, 2021
"Room for More."
prev
“But room for more.” #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/uVmpoff0fG— sabrina 🦇 ❓0❓❓ (@nightwaynes) March 25, 2021