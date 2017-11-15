Justice League Fans Campaigning for Warner Bros. to "Restore the SnyderVerse"

For years, DC Comics fans have been campaigning for Warner Bros. to "Release the Snyder Cut" of Justice League, with their wishes finally being granted last week when HBO Max unveiled Zack Snyder's Justice League. While this debut was meant to close the chapter on Snyder's era of storytelling in the DC Extended Universe, various elements of the adventure have fans more interested than ever in what the filmmaker had aimed to accomplish with the overall franchise, with fans now taking to social media to campaign for the studio to "Restore the SnyderVerse." It might be early on this campaign, though previous comments from Warner Bros. execs make it seem pretty definitive that future collaborations with Snyder wouldn't be happening.

"I appreciate that they love Zack’s work and we are very thankful for his many contributions to DC," WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff shared with Variety earlier this week. "We’re just so happy that he could bring his cut of the Justice League to life because that wasn’t in the plan until about a year ago. With that comes the completion of his trilogy. We’re very happy we’ve done this, but we’re very excited about the plans we have for all the multi-dimensional DC characters that are being developed right now."

Despite the unlikelihood of future collaborations, there was a point where the release of the "Snyder Cut" seemed just as unlikely, with the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League making it feel like anything could be possible.

