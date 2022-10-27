WWE's New Day, Mercedes Varnado, Trinity Fatu, and Jimmy Uso Join Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Premiere

Tonight is the big premiere for Marvel Studios' next massive blockbuster Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and several WWE favorites made an appearance on the purple carpet. It was also a bit of a reunion, as The New Day's Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E joined Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) and Trinity Fatu (Naomi) alongside Jimmy Uso at the big premiere, and the group seemed to be having an amazing time. Everyone shared photos from the premiere on Twitter, and then a video was shared featuring them all dancing together, and you can watch that in the video below.

Fans haven't seen this group together in a while, as Big E has been out of action with an injury, and Varnado and Fatu haven't been seen in WWE since their falling out earlier this year. Varnado and Fatu walked out of Monday Night Raw after leaving their Titles behind, and ever since the possibility of a return has been rumored but so far has not materialized.

Varnado and Fatu have actually popped up at several big premieres now, including She-Hulk and Star Wars' Andor. They also walked the runway at New York Fashion Week and have also been featured in several other shows, and just today a new event was announced for Vulture Fest.

Regarding Big E, he has been giving status updates on his health after suffering a scary neck injury during SmackDown, and it seems he is well on his way to a full recovery. Woods and Kingston have been keeping busy on SmackDown, as has Jimmy, who is part of The Bloodline and is currently in a storyline with Logan Paul, who has challenged Roman Reigns to a match at Crown Jewel.

As for Wakanda Forever, the trailers have gotten the hype machine rolling for the much-anticipated sequel, which will reveal who takes on the Black Panther mantle after Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away due to cancer.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11th, while SmackDown airs every Friday on FOX at 8 PM EST.