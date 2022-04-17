Rob Zombie’s The Munsters: Sheri Moon Shares Set Photo in Costume as Lily Munster

The Munsters was an iconic sitcom that debuted in 1964 and followed a loveable yet spooky family. The series spawned a spin-off series as well as some movies, and the family is finally returning after quite a while. House of 1000 Corpses and Halloween (2007) director, Rob Zombie, has been filming a Munsters movie, which won’t be like the director’s usual projects. In fact, it was revealed earlier this year that the movie will be rated PG for “macabre and suggestive material, scary images and language.” Throughout the production, Zombie has been sharing casting updates, and it was most recently revealed that E.T. star Dee Wallace would be playing the voice of Good Morning Transylvania. There are also rumors that original Munsters star, Pat Priest (Marilyn Munster) will be popping up in the film. One of the movie’s stars is Zombie’s wife, Sherri Moon Zombie, who will be playing Lily Munster. This week, the actor took to Instagram to show off her costume.

“Let us put a spell on you🖤💜 Have a Zombie Munster kinda weekend🧟‍♂️💀💜 #TheMunsters #Lily #LilyMunster,” she wrote. “Couples goals. Oh wait, that’s us. All good. ❤️,” Rob Zombie wrote in the comments. You can check out the photo below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to Zombie, The Munsters stars Jeff Daniel Phillips (The Lords of Salem, Halloween II) as Herman Munster, Daniel Roebuck (3 From Hell, 31) as Grandpa Munster, Richard Brake (31, 3 from Hell) as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang, and Sylvester McCoy (Doctor Who) will play Igor. Rob Zombie has also shared that horror icon Elvira (aka Cassandra Peterson) is a part of the cast along with LOST star Jorge Garcia, who will appear in the film as Floop, an all-new character described as a “hunchback assistant” to Dr. Wolfgang and “Herman Munster’s best buddy.”

“I really hope audiences walk away feeling entertained and laughing. That’s all we really hope for making any movie, well, unless it’s a drama,” Roebuck said. “If all goes well and people really like, maybe we’ll get the chance to do it again. I just hope people realize that they’ll have a whole new version of The Munsters that can live and co-exist side-by-side with the original version of The Munsters. No one wants to replace it, we all love it so much. We just want to shine a spotlight on it with our approach which I think is the best way to look at it.”

Stay tuned for details on The Munsters movie.