The Munsters: Rob Zombie Confirms E.T. Star Has Joined the Cast

The Munsters director Rob Zombie has confirmed that E.T. star Dee Wallace has joined the cast of the reboot film. Rob Zombie made the casting announcement on Instagram, where he said, “ATTENTION! MUNSTERS CASTING NEWS! Our good friend DEE WALLACE has joined the cast of THE MUNSTERS! 👍🏼 Dee is the voice of GOOD MORNING TRANSYLVANIA! 🦇🦇🦇Transylvania’s 2nd favorite morning show… soon slipping to 3rd if they don’t update their format. 💀💀💀💀 Dee is a Zombie regular appearing in Halloween, The Haunted World of El Superbeasto, The Lords of Salem and most recently 3 From Hell.”

Dee Wallace is not just an actress from some iconic films – she’s a bonafide Easter egg in Rob Zombie/horror films. Zombie broke down the list of his films she’s made appearances in – but her horror film appearances go much deeper, including the original The Hills Have Eyes, and Stepford Wives; The Howling; Stephen King’s Cujo; Critters; The Frighteners, and House of the Devil. So having her in The Munsters movie is a fun addition that hardcore horror fans can keep an eye out for.

Rob Zombie has been playing an intricate game of marketing The Munsters over social media – making headlines with castings like Dee Wallace or horror icon Elvira (aka Cassandra Peterson) or posting teaser photos that mimic the classic black-and-white Munsters aesthetic, without revealing the full-color version of the new depiction he’s going with.

A lot of Rob Zombie horror fans were surprised to learn that The Munsters is rated PG, with the most “explicit material” in the film being “macabre and suggestive material, scary images and language.” However, it’s clear that Universal Home Entertainment wants the movie to be a family-friendly offering for the mainstream (streaming?) masses, so don’t expect the next Rob Zombie Halloween movie…

“I really hope audiences walk away feeling entertained and laughing. That’s all we really hope for making any movie, well, unless it’s a drama,” Munsters star Joe Roebuck said. “If all goes well and people really like, maybe we’ll get the chance to do it again. I just hope people realize that they’ll have a whole new version of The Munsters that can live and co-exist side-by-side with the original version of The Munsters. No one wants to replace it, we all love it so much. We just want to shine a spotlight on it with our approach which I think is the best way to look at it.”

The Munsters stars Jeff Daniel Phillips (The Lords of Salem, Halloween II) as Herman Munster, Daniel Roebuck (3 From Hell, 31) as Grandpa Munster, and Sherri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster. Richard Brake (31, 3 from Hell) is Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang and Sylvester McCoy (Doctor Who) will play Igor.