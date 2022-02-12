The Munsters: Rob Zombie Reveals LOST Star Joins Cast With New Photo

Production continues on Rob Zombie’s feature film reboot of The Munsters and the rocker-turned-filmmaker has reveled another new addition to the cast. Taking to social media, Zombie revealed that LOST star Jorge Garcia will appear in the film, playing the part of Floop, an all-new character described as a “hunchback assistant” to Dr. Wolfgang and “Herman Munster’s best buddy.” Garcia joins a cast that includes frequent collaborators Jeff Daniel Phillips (The Lords of Salem, Halloween II) as Herman Munster, Daniel Roebuck (3 From Hell, 31) as Grandpa Munster, and, naturally, Sherri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster.

Throughout his career Rob Zombie has become best known for his gritty and violent horror movie filmography including films like The Devil’s Rejects, 2007’s Halloween reboot, and House of a 1,000 Corpses. Considering his history, perhaps his take on a campy sitcom like The Munsters might give some viewers pause, they should be happy to to know he’s probably the biggest fan of the series on the planet. Zombie has long been a devout fan of The Munsters however, as those familiar with his single “Dragula” will recall, but he’s spoken about it in interviews for years at this point.

“There’s not a better person in Hollywood, or anywhere else on the planet, who should be making The Munsters movie other than Rob Zombie,” Roebuck previously shared with Horror Geek Life. . “It’s gone through the hands of so many other people and I know Rob wasn’t just looking for something to attach his coattails to. He’s a huge fan of it and being a life-long fan approaching this material it really is as good as it gets. I know Sheri, and nobody works harder than Sheri Zombie. I’ve written a part for her in a movie I wrote and directed, as well as another film I co-wrote and co-directed, so that’s what I think of her talent. I think she’s terrific and I absolutely love working with her.”

Other confirmed cast members for the film include Richard Brake, another Zombie favorite, as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang; plus original Doctor Who actor Sylvester McCoy as Igor and Catherine Schell (On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, Space: 1999) as Zoya Krupp.

Rob Zombie’s The Munsters will reportedly be released on Peacock when it debuts.

(Cover photo by Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic & CBS via Getty Images)