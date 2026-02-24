Robert Carradine, Star of Revenge of the Nerds, Dies at 71

Actor Robert Carradine has sadly died at the age of 71, his family has confirmed. He was the star of the Revenge of the Nerds franchise, including the original 1984 movie, as well as Lizzie McGuire, and part of the famed Carradine acting family. In a statement released to Deadline by his family, it was revealed that the actor took his own life after years of struggling with Bipolar Disorder.

In the statement, his family said: “It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away. In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon on light to everyone around him. We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder. We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness. At this time we ask for the privacy to grieve this unfathomable loss. With gratitude for your understanding and compassion.”

Carradine’s brother, Keith, a fellow actor, went on to discuss his brother’s struggles with Bipolar Disorder, hoping to raise awareness of it: “We want people to know it, and there is no shame in it. It is an illness that got the best of him, and I want to celebrate him for his struggle with it, and celebrate his beautiful soul. He was profoundly gifted, and we will miss him every day. We will take solace in how funny he could be, how wise and utterly accepting and tolerant he was. That’s who my baby brother was.”

Remembering Robert Carradine (1954-2026)

Born on March 24th, 1954, Robert Carradine was the youngest son of actor Robert Carradine, whose children also included Bruce, actors David and Keith, and Christopher (who became a Walt Disney Imagineer). His early roles included the Western TV series Bonanza, his brother David’s TV show Kung Fu, the John Wayne movie The Cowboys, and Martin Scorsese’s Mean Streets (where he actually shot a character played by David).

In 1980, Carradine starred alongside both David and Keith as the Younger brothers in The Long Riders, which notably also included several other sets of acting brothers, including Stacy and James Keach, Dennis and Randy Quaid, and Christopher and Nicholas Guest.

The actor’s real breakout and biggest hit came as Lewis Skolnick in Revenge of the Nerds, a 1984 comedy in which a group of nerds aimed to get back at the jocks and cool kids who bullied them, and where he got to showcase his comedic chops. The movie was a major success, grossing $40 million at the U.S. box office and spawning three sequels, all of which starred Carradine.

For more modern audiences, he’s perhaps best known as Sam McGuire, the father of Hilary Duff’s Lizzie McGuire, on the TV show and in the 2003 movie, bringing humor and warmth to the role. Duff remembered Robert in a post on Instagram:

“This one hurts. It’s really hard to face this reality about an old friend. There was so much warmth in the McGuire family and I always felt so cared for by my on-screen parents. I’ll be forever grateful for that. I’m deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering. My heart aches for him , his family, and everyone who loved him. 💔“

As a great actor, a member of the Carradine family, and a loving father to his three children, Ever, Marika, and Ian, Robert Carradine leaves behind an incredible legacy. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends, and fans in their time of mourning.

For more information on or support with Bipolar Disorder, visit the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance or the International Bipolar Foundation.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available via the 998 Lifeline and Befrienders Worldwide.