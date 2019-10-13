Robert Downey Jr.’s Dolittle Trailer Released

Just one day after the release of the first poster, the first trailer for Dolittle, the Doctor Dolittle reboot starring the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Robert Downey Jr., is finally here. Downey Jr. is the latest actor to walk and talk with the animals, following in the footsteps of Rex Harrison and Eddie Murphy. In addition to Downey Jr., the cast and voice cast for the new film is star-studded, featuring Jessie Buckley, Harry Collett, Tom Holland (Dog), Rami Malek (Gorilla), Octavia Spencer (Duck), Kumail Nanjiani (Ostrich), John Cena (Polar Bear), and Emma Thompson (Parrot). Other stars include Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, and Jim Broadbent. Check out the trailer in the video above or in this tweet from Downey Jr.:

I’ve been talking to animals for years now…And they finally started talking back. Does this mean I was getting the silent treatment?

Watch the trailer for #DolittleMovie in theaters January 2020 and ❤ this Tweet to get updates from @DolittleMovie every month until opening day. pic.twitter.com/yJN3tEhYHJ — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) October 13, 2019

The full synopsis for Dolittle can be found below.

“After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle (Downey), famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria’s England, hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company. But when the young queen (Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose) falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures.

The doctor is joined on his quest by a young, self-appointed apprentice and a raucous coterie of animal friends, including an anxious gorilla (Oscar winner Rami Malek), an enthusiastic but bird-brained duck (Oscar winner Octavia Spencer), a bickering duo of a cynical ostrich (The Big Sick’s Kumail Nanjiani) and an upbeat polar bear (John Cena, Bumblebee), and a headstrong parrot (Oscar winner Emma Thompson), who serves as Dolittle’s most trusted advisor and confidante.”

Dolittle is directed by Stephen Gaghan (Syriana) from a script he co-wrote with Thomas Shepherd. Susan Downey produced the film under her Team Downey banner with Jeff Kirschenbaum and Joe Roth.

Dolittle marks Downey Jr.’s first role since saying goodbye to Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame. He’s got a few other projects in the works, including All-Star Weekend, a new film written and directed by Jamie Foxx. In 2021, he can be seen in Sherlock Holmes 3, which will mark the actor’s return to the character for the first time since 2011.

Dolittle is set to hit theaters on January 17, 2020.