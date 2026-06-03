Robert Pattinson Hits Back at The Batman Fans Who Criticized His Superhero Physique

When Matt Reeves’ The Batman hit theaters back in 2022, the film was unlike anything we’d come to expect from a Batman movie. Following the titular hero in his second year fighting crime in Gotham City, the film was as much a crime thriller as it was a superhero movie and Robert Pattinson delivered a darker take on the hero. It’s a take that not everyone was fond of and while there was plenty of commentary about his “emo Batman”, there was also a great deal of criticism about Pattinson’s Batman physique. Now, with work on the eagerly anticipated sequel underway and ahead of his appearance in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, Pattinson is clapping back at the critics.

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Speaking with GQ, Pattinson revealed that despite the criticisms that he didn’t look like he’d worked out at all, he actually put in a ton of physical work for The Batman—and this time around, he’s even had a home gym installed to be ready.

“[Everyone was like], ‘You didn’t work out at all.’ I worked out every fucking day,” Pattinson said. “Even after that, I still look like I didn’t work out. I worked out twice a day at, like, three o’clock in the morning.”

Pattinson went on to blame the criticism of his superhero physique to a comment he made about exercise being uncool in an interview but explained that the comment was just him trying to sound cool.

“I’m like, it’s just because I said it in an interview,” he said. “I was trying to sound cool!”

Pattinson’s Physical Conditioning May Just Come In Handy For The Batman Part II

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

While it sounds like Pattinson is already putting in the hard work to be physically prepared to suit back up as Batman and Bruce Wayne in the upcoming sequel, it also sounds like all his physical conditioning will be helpful simply from a schedule standpoint. The actor revealed that one of the stunt performers on the film told him that there were 11 weeks of night shoots planned for the film.

“And I just heard from the stunt guy the other day,” Pattinson said. “He said, ‘Oooh, 11 weeks of nights.’ I’m like, ‘Excuse me?’ I’m like, ‘No one’s even sent me a schedule.”

What Do We Know About The Batman Part II?

While Pattinson’s comments about schedule and his home gym (in his home in Beverly Hills) gives us a little insight into the upcoming sequel, there’s still a lot that we’re learning about the eagerly anticipated sequel. Reeves has shared teaser material on social media offering up a winter setting for the movie as well as revealed much of the film’s new and returning cast, including Scarlett Johansson as Gilda Dent and Sebastian Stan as Harvey Dent. As for Harvey Dent, while we don’t yet know for certain who the villain of The Batman Part II is going to be, there’s growing evidence that it might very well be Two-Face.

The idea that we could be getting Two-Face as the villain of this new film is an interesting one. Batman fans are no stranger to the idea of Harvey Dent taking his villainous turn into Two-Face—just about every live-action Batman franchise has seen some variation of this, most recently Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight saw Aaron Eckhart’s Harvey Dent descend into villainy thanks to the machinations of Heath Ledger’s Joker. However, we’ve never really gotten to fully see Two-Face be a primary antagonist, which means if the sequel does take that route, it will be something a little unique. Whoever the villain of the sequel ends up being, it sounds like Pattinson is getting geared up for his Batman to be ready.

The Batman Part II is set to hit theaters October 1, 2027.

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