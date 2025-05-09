RoboCop 2 Gets a Limited Edition Exclusive 4K Blu-ray Steelbook

Last year, Shout! Factory released a Collector’s Edition 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray of RoboCop 2 that included a new 4K scan from the original camera negative and numerous legacy bonus features, such as audio commentaries and making-of documentaries. If you haven’t picked it up yet, a new Steelbook edition with a fancy cover design has been released to sweeten the deal.

The RoboCop 2 4K UHD Steelbook edition is an Amazon exclusive that you can pre-order right here with a release date set for July 15th. Note that the price might come down between now and then, and pre-order customers will automatically get the lowest price. Presumably, it will have the same content as the previous Shout! Factory release, and those features are outlined below. If you can live without the Steelbook case, the standard 4K Blu-ray release of RoboCop 2 is also available here on Amazon.

DISC ONE (4K UHD):

NEW 4K Scan From The Original Camera Negative

4K Scan From The Original Camera Negative In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible)

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround & 2.0 Stereo

Audio Commentary With Author/CG Supervisor Paul M. Sammon

Audio Commentary With The Makers Of “RoboDoc: The Creation Of RoboCop” Documentary – Gary Smart, Chris Griffiths And Eastwood Allen

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY):

NEW 4K Scan From The Original Camera Negative

4K Scan From The Original Camera Negative Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround & 2.0 Stereo

Audio Commentary With Author/CG Supervisor Paul M. Sammon

Audio Commentary With The Makers Of “RoboDoc: The Creation Of RoboCop” Documentary – Gary Smart, Chris Griffiths And Eastwood Allen

Corporate Wars: The Making Of ROBOCOP 2 – Featuring New And Vintage Interviews With Director Irvin Kershner, Producer Jon Davidson, Cast Members Tom Noonan, Nancy Allen, Galyn Görg, Executive Producer Patrick Crowley, And More!

Machine Parts: The FX Of ROBOCOP 2 – Featuring Phil Tippett, Peter Kuran, Craig Hayes, Jim Aupperle, Kirk Thatcher, Paul Gentry, Don Waller, Justin Kohn, Randal Dutra And Kevin Kutchaver

Robo-Fabricator – An Interview With RoboCop Armor Fabricator James Belohovek

Adapting Frank Miller’s ROBOCOP 2 – An Interview With Comic Book Writer Steven Grant

OCP Declassified – A Collection Of Rare Archival Production And Behind-The-Scenes Videos Including Interviews With Director Irvin Kershner, Actors Peter Weller, Dan O’Herlihy And A Look At The Filming Of Some Deleted Scenes

Trailers & TV Spots

Image Galleries

Synopsis: “RoboCop 2 pits two unstoppable cyborgs against each other in a battle to the death! When Detroit’s decent into chaos is further compounded by a police department strike and a new designer drug called “Nuke,” only RoboCop can stop the mayhem. But in his way are an evil corporation that profits from Motor City crime and a bigger and tougher cyborg with a deadly directive: Take out RoboCop. Containing the latest gadgetry and weaponry as well as the mind of the madman who designed “Nuke,” this new cyborg isn’t just more sophisticated than his predecessor… he’s psychotic and out of control! And it’s going to take everything RoboCop has – maybe even his life – to save Detroit from complete and utter anarchy. Starring Peter Weller, Belinda Bauer, John Glover, Nancy Allen, and Dan O’Herlihy.”