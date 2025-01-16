7 Horror Movies That Are Definitely Romances

Just because a horror movie is splattered in blood or has a chainsaw-wielding maniac running around doesn’t mean that there isn’t romance involved. In the face of great tragedy or unspeakable horrors, humans are always capable of forming a lifelong connection that transcends even the most assured death. Can you think of a more romantic setting than a zombie apocalypse where everyone you once knew is now a flesh-eating zombie? Or how about inside a laboratory where the laws of nature no longer apply? Love has the ability to grow anywhere. You just need to know where to look.

By keeping your heart open for love, you might be able to see that the two rednecks in the woods you thought were trying to kill might just be trying to get your number instead. Not every romance looks the same, so sometimes you just have to be willing to let your heart guide you. For many of these horror movies, romance was definitely able to flourish when characters gave love a chance.

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

You’d be hard-pressed to find a horror-comedy that had as much heart and charm as Tucker and Dale vs. Evil. The film walks a very blurry line between being a zany, over-the-top comedy and being a blood-filled slasher. Similar to Cabin in the Woods, this movie takes the cliche of college kids on a weekend camping trip and turns it on its head. The story follows the adventures of titular characters Tucker and Dale, played by Tyler Labine and Alan Tudyk, two friendly pals who are heading to the woods to work on their fixer-upper cabin. On their way there, they run into a rowdy group of college kids who mistake the two buddies for redneck psychopaths hellbent on doing them harm. After Tucker and Dale encounter the college kids a second time, all logic flies out the window and the coeds freak out, causing a chain reaction of hilarious and gory high jinks.

Caught in the middle of all the mayhem is an adorable story of romance between Dale and one of the coeds. In something resembling a Beauty and The Beast tale, the two lovebirds realize that they have more in common than meets the eye. Despite the seemingly inescapable horrors that now surround them, the pair try their best to not only survive, but stay alive long enough to give their relationship a chance.

Midsommar

Don’t you hate when you decide to go on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Europe and you somehow find yourself trapped inside a commune with death-obsessed cult members? That’s just what happens to Dani (Florence Pugh), who joins her boyfriend Christian (Jack Reynor) and his group of friends on a trip to Sweden to visit an exclusive midsommar festival inside a tight-knit community. But while still attempting to grieve the loss of her family in a terrible tragedy, Dani struggles to adjust to the very peculiar life in the isolated commune. But little does she know that things will quickly begin to spiral out of control.

While Midsommar certainly borrows a lot from The Wicker Man, the film can also be viewed as a touching love story. In addition to grieving the loss of her family, Dani is also attempting to come to terms with her crumbling relationship with her less-than-supportive boyfriend. Despite being rightfully freaked out by the wacky shenanigans inside the commune, Dani can’t help but feel welcomed by the community, especially from her friend Pelle (Vilhelm Blomgren), who makes his romantic intentions known to her.

Shaun of the Dead

Nobody said that growing up would ever be fun. But doing so in the middle of a zombie apocalypse? What a bummer. But that’s exactly what happens in this 2004 horror-comedy from Edgar Wright. Shaun of the Dead follows 30-something retail worker Shaun (Simon Pegg), a man who is content with his mediocre life and is happy getting drunk with his best friend Ed (Nick Frost) down at the pub. But when Shaun’s girlfriend Liz (Kate Ashfield) breaks up with him for being a loser, he gets the wake-up call he has desperately needed for years. Throw a zombie apocalypse on top of everything and you have the perfect recipe for a hilarious disaster.

While attempting to avoid having his brains being served as dinner for some ravenous zombies, Shaun is able to get some serious soul-searching done. With the world literally falling apart around him, Shaun recommits to Liz and does whatever it takes to make it out alive. Like most Edgar Wright films, there are plenty of laughs and well-choreographed set pieces that are a joy to watch. But deep down, Shaun of the Dead is a very human story with a very relatable romance at its core.

Spring

This one may be a little too on the nose, but it’s so well done that it’s too hard to ignore. Spring tells the story of Evan (Lou Taylor Pucci), a young man who has seen his entire personal life go up in flames. In an attempt to take a step back and reassess the world, Evan travels to Italy and lets loose. While there, he meets the beautiful Louise (Nadia Hilker) and the two eventually begin a budding relationship. But unbeknownst to Evan, Louise is hiding a dark and vicious secret that not only puts their relationship in danger, but his life as well.

When stripped down to its core, Spring plays out like any romantic film where a troubled and lost American falls in love with an attractive European person and massive sparks follow. But the film is a lot more than just a forbidden love story. Deep down, both Evan and Louise are searching for who they truly are on the inside. While they each have two completely different backgrounds, they share a common struggle. Spring is a sweet and touching movie disguised as a horror thriller.

After Midnight

When it comes to relationships, there are usually two schools of thought: Some relationships just aren’t meant to be and they shouldn’t be a challenge, or the best relationships are the ones worth fighting for. Life isn’t always easy. No matter where you fall on the subject, one thing that is certain about relationships is that each one is different. For Hank (Jeremy Gardner), his 10-year relationship with his ex-girlfriend Abby (Brea Grant) were some of the best years of his life. That is, until he begins to reflect on his past as a ravenous monster continues to attack his home during the night.

As a low-budget film, After Midnight is a great example of working with what’s available. The movie isn’t a large spectacle with jaw-dropping visuals and never-before-seen special effects. And it doesn’t have to be. After Midnight may be a film about a monster on screen, but behind the scenes it’s about something all too real to just about everybody. The disintegration of a relationship is not only tough to go through emotionally, but it can take a physical toll on you as well. But that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the moments that you did have together.

Possession

Possession is not like many other films that you’ve seen before. The 1981 film from Polish filmmaker Andrzej Żuławski is certainly a sight to behold, but it’s not an easy watch. The film stars Sam Neill and Isabelle Adjani as married couple Mark and Anna. On the outside, they might appear to be in an ordinary relationship. However, when we first get to see the couple interact, it’s clear that their relationship has seen better days. In fact, the relationship is seemingly beyond repair. But over the course of the film’s 124-minute run time, all logic is ignored and we are taken on a wild rollercoaster ride of pure emotions and electric performances, especially from Adjani.

Possession may be a hard pill to swallow for some viewers. It takes the worst traits of a toxic and explosive relationship and multiplies it by a million. But despite the chaos and despite the alarming behavior, it is all impossible to look away from. Deep down, there is clearly love between Mark and Anna. But beyond that, there is nothing but despair inside their relationship. So why is it so hard to walk away?

The Fly

What do you get when you cross the twisted mind of David Cronenberg with the charming wit of Jeff Goldblum? Pure romance, obviously. A remake of the classic B-movie of the same name, The Fly tells the story of Seth Brundle, played by Goldblum. Despite his obvious brilliance in the lab, Seth certainly has his flaws, which all come to a head when he meets Ronnie Quaife (Geena Davis), a journalist who takes an interest in him. When Seth shows Ronnie his teleportation invention, the two quickly see a chance for greatness and continue to take the device until they are met with unsightly consequences.

The Fly follows a pretty basic romantic movie structure when you think about it: A man meets a beautiful woman and is smitten with her. In an attempt to impress her, he shows off his abilities and the two eventually madly fall in love. However, like every great love story, jealousy creeps its way in and things take a tragic turn, ultimately leading to heartbreak. In this case, that heartbreak includes turning into a disgusting humanoid-fly creature. Isn’t love just wonderful?