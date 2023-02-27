A24 Sweeps Film Categories at SAG Awards

The 2023 SAG Awards wound up being a record-setting night for A24 Films. This year's edition of the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was live-streamed on Netflix's YouTube channel last night, with the 2024 SAG Awards streaming live on Netflix for the very first time, a move the streamer hopes will become a successful business for them in the future. On the movie side, A24 Films dominated the competition, sweeping all of the big awards except for Top Gun: Maverick's win for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble. Everything Everywhere All At Once and The Whale took home trophy after trophy, with the former landing four wins to the latter's one.

Going down the winners' list, Everything Everywhere All At Once's Michelle Yeoh won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Ke Huy Quan won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, and Jamie Lee Curtis won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role. Everything Everywhere All At Once was the overall winner of Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture over Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fablemans, and Women Talking.

As for The Whale, star Brendan Fraser won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, beating out Austin Butler (Elvis), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Bill Nighy (Living), and Adam Sandler (Hustle)

Ke Huy Quan Is First Asian Winner at SAG Awards

Ke Huy Quan made history Sunday night at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Quan, who accepted the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Everything Everywhere All at Once, is now the first Asian male film winner. Quan is the second Asian actor to win an individual award at the annual guild ceremony celebrating outstanding film and television performances: last year, Lee Jung-jae won at the SAG Awards for male actor in a drama series for television's Squid Game.

"Recently, I was told that if I were to win tonight, I would become the very first Asian actor to win in this category. When I heard this, I quickly realized that this moment no longer belongs to just me," an emotional Quan said. "It also belongs to everyone who has asked for change. When I stepped away from acting, it was because there were so few opportunities. And now, tonight, here we are."

Quan went on to mention his Everything Everywhere co-stars Michelle Yeoh, James Hong, Stephanie Hsu, and Harry Shum Jr., who were awarded the prize for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture along with Jenny Slate and Jamie Lee Curtis. Everything Everywhere went on to win a total of four awards, including Best Actress for Yeoh, Supporting Actress for Curtis, and the film ensemble.