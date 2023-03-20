The Oscar-winning directors of Everything Everywhere All at Once are heading to a galaxy far, far away. This week, rumors began to swirl that The Daniels — the team of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — might be helming at least one episode of the upcoming Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. The possibility was first suggested by One Take News, and has since been corroborated by Gizmodo and The Hollywood Reporter. It is unclear at this point if The Daniels directed an episode of the already-wrapped first season of Skeleton Crew, or a potential sophomore season.

The Daniels recently won Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Picture for their 2022 film Everything Everywhere All at Once. Their work together also includes Swiss Army Man, Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, and Grammy-nominated music videos for Foster the People’s “Houdini” and DJ Snake and Lil Jon’s “Turn Down for What.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

What is Star Wars: Skeleton Crew about?

Skeleton Crew will follow a ragtag group of lost kids trying to find their way home. It will star Jude Law in a significant, but mysterious role.

“Jon Watts came to me, very much wanting to do a sort of Goonies in Star Wars,” Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy exclusively told ComicBook.com‘s Brandon Davis at Star Wars Celebration last year. “Needless to say, I’m going to say yes. And so it’s just evolved out of that kind of enthusiasm in wanting to tell stories in this space.”

Will Skeleton Crew characters appear on The Mandalorian?

Despite fan theories suggesting that it has already happened, reports from earlier this year indicate that the characters from Skeleton Crew will not appear in the ongoing third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Still, these shows — as well as the Star Wars: Ahsoka — could ultimately have a domino effect leading towards some sort of crossover event.

“To have this young, Amblin-feeling movie with young people, who grew up in the Star Wars world and are exposed to adventure,” Favreau shared of Skeleton Crew during a conversation for Entertainment Weekly. “The puppets, the costumes, the visuals, the world that’s being expanded upon. And now I get to write the next season of Mandalorian with all these new characters and new locations and new creatures … There’s this cohesive group of stories that are being told thanks to all these filmmakers that are contributing.”

What do you think of The Daniels possibly directing an episode of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is expected to premiere on Disney+ at a later date. If you haven’t checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.