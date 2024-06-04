Ryan Gosling's Drive Drops On 4K Blu-ray With a SteelBook Edition

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Ryan Gosling's 2011 hit film Drive from director Nicolas Winding Refn is finally coming to 4K Blu-ray in the U.S., and it will be worth the wait thanks to a limited edition SteelBook that's an explosion of neon scorpion jacket glory. Sadly, they didn't work the driving gloves into the cover design, which is a bit of a letdown.

Still, Drive is one of those films that's a must-have for any 4K Blu-ray collection and you can rest easy knowing that the 4K Dolby Vision transfer was approved by Refn himself. A full breakdown of the special features and technical specs can be found below, and pre-orders are available here on Amazon and here at Walmart now with a release date set for August 27th. Note that the film launched at $45.99, but odds are that price will go down before the release date. Pre-order customers on Amazon automatically get the lowest price offered.

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY

Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision, as approved by director Nicolas Winding Refn

English Dolby Atmos + English 5.1

ALL-NEW: Back in the Driver's Seat Featurette – featuring interviews with Writer Hossein Amini, Editor Mat Newman, Composer Cliff Martinez, and Actors Christina Hendricks and Ron Perlman

Theatrical Trailer

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY

Feature presented in high-definition

English 5.1

Drive Without a Driver: Interview with Nicolas Winding Refn Documentary

4 Featurettes:

I Drive: The Driver



Driver and Irene: The Relationship



Under the Hood: Story



Cut to the Chase: Stunts

Synopsis: "Ryan Gosling stars as a Hollywood stunt driver for movies by day and moonlights as a wheelman for criminals by night. Though a loner by nature, "Driver" can't help falling in love with his beautiful neighbor Irene (Carey Mulligan), a young mother dragged into a dangerous underworld by the return of her ex-convict husband. After a heist goes wrong, Driver finds himself driving defense for the girl he loves, tailgated by a syndicate of deadly serious criminals (Albert Brooks and Ron Perlman). Soon he realizes the gangsters are after more than the bag of cash and is forced to shift gears and go on the offense."