Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds Crashes X-Men Reunion Party

Sooner or later, Ryan Reynolds will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the beloved Deadpool. Until then though, he'll have to stick with annoying the members of 20th Century Fox's X-Men universe. At least, that was the case during one recent live stream for charity. In a PSA for the upcoming Global Citizen: United For Our Future benefit concert, many of the franchise's stars appeared on screen to chat, including Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, James McAvoy, Sophie Turney, and Famke Janssen.

It wasn't too long until Reynolds popped up on screen and tried to make himself at home with the other cast members, except they weren't quite having it. Turner quickly dipped out joking that she had to go to a Game of Thrones reunion while McAvoy skipped shortly thereafter saying he was on he was to reunite with the cast of Split.

Eventually, just Reynolds and Jackman remained while Liev Schrieber peaked his head in to have the ultimate X-Men Origins reunion. You can watch the goofy video above.

Right around Christmas time last year, Reynolds seemed to confirm Deadpool 3 was in the works at Marvel Studios now that the live-actions film rights were acquired by Disney. "Yeah we're working on it right now with the whole team," Reynolds said at the time. "We're over at Marvel [Studios] now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It's kinda crazy. So yeah, we're working on it."

Even though we've yet to hear of a release date or even an official announcement from the House of Ideas, Deadpool scribe Paul Wernick previously said he and his writing partner will be ready to go whenever Marvel overlord Kevin Feige decides to push the movie into development.

"Kevin Feige has so much on his plate and he is the master of the universe. When Kevin says it’s time, it’ll be time. That may be a year from now, it may be six months from now, it may be three years from now," the writer said last October. "He doesn’t make a wrong move so whatever decision he makes will be the right one. Again, we’re ready to snap to it whenever Ryan gives us that call and says ‘Let’s go.’ And that’s also about finding the right idea and how that fits into the larger MCU universe. It’s a little more complicated than when we were at Fox, but we’re happy to be part of the MCU now and whatever Kevin says, we do."

