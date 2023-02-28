Ryan Reynolds Teases Deadpool 3 With a Callback to the First Film

Ryan Reynolds is giving fans a little tease for Deadpool 3 by looking back at the first film that started it all. Marvel fans are ready to see Ryan Reynolds' Merc With a Mouth and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine team up once again on the big screen, but for now, we'll have to settle for small updates from the men themselves. Directing Reynolds and Jackman in Deadpool 3 is Shawn Levy, the man who helmed two of Reynolds' previous films, Free Guy and The Adam Project. Levy is referenced in the newest Deadpool 3 tease, along with a musical selection.

Jimmy Cliff's "I Can See Clearly Now" is playing in the background of Ryan Reynolds' latest Instagram Story, where viewers can also see a screenshot from 2016's Deadpool. The scene comes from the highway fight between Deadpool and a group of thugs, where Colossus also joined the fray. Wade Wilson is holding his hands up as if he's measuring a kick he is about to dish out for a field goal. Reynolds also tags Shawn Levy's Instagram account, the official account for Deadpool, and his Maximum Effort company.

(Photo: Ryan Reynolds/Instagram)

Rivals of Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham AFC Offer Hugh Jackman Team Ownership

Hugh Jackman said that multiple rivals of Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham AFC have offered him an ownership stake. One club said that they would bring him on as a co-owner for "£1." Now, the Marvel star is a big football fan and talked about how much he would have loved to buy Manchester United during Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg. However, that club is not for sale, and it would take a mighty large sum to buy in. But, the offers from Wrexham's rivals did make the Wolverine actor at least consider the move. It's an intriguing proposition and a way to take his feud with the Deadpool 3 star to a whole different level.

He said, "I will admit to you that when Ryan bought that team, I did get more than one offer from rivals to that team for £1 to come in as a co-owner. And it did seriously tempt me."

Later in the show, Jackman admitted that if he really wanted to stick it to Reynolds, the ultimate feat would be physically doing it. But, not by trading punches on the silver screen. The Golden Globe winner said that he would love to lead Norwich City FC onto the pitch and beat Wrexham as one of the players on the roster!

"I think if I really want to stick it to Ryan Reynolds, then if Wrexham get to play Norwich, because obviously there's a different level here, I think it'd be best if I was heading in the winner," Jackman said with a smile.