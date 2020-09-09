Ryan Reynolds Celebrates the First New Rick Moranis Gif in Decades

The world can be a pretty bleak place, but some light shone through the darkness today when Rick Moranis popped up in a Mint Mobile commercial with Ryan Reynolds. Moranis is known for an array of classics such as Spaceballs, Ghostbusters, and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, but he has not starred in a film since Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves! came out in 1997. The Internet went crazy for the actor's return, and fans aren't the only ones celebrating. The man behind the miracle, Reynolds, is also pretty excited about his accomplishment.

“Holy sh*t, @VancityReynolds did it! He got the notoriously elusive #RickMoranis to come out of hiding... this should become a Canadian Heritage Minutes commercial... I am irrationally happy,” @jess_tajada tweeted. “And... we now have the first new Rick Moranis gif in a couple decades,” Reynolds replied. You can check out the perfect gif below:

And... we now have the first new Rick Moranis gif in a couple decades. @Mintmobile pic.twitter.com/8wdTi6U4iA — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 9, 2020

It's hard to believe that Moranis chose this commercial as his first on-screen appearance in over 20 years, especially considering he's turned down other opportunities in recent memory (including Ghostbusters: Afterlife). Most thought they wouldn't see him until the Disney+ follow-up to Honey, I Shrunk the Kids arrived, which made headlines when it confirmed that Moranis would be reprising his role as Wayne Szalinski. Josh Gad will also star in the series, playing an adult version of Wayne's son.

Here's the official synopsis for the new Honey, I Shrunk the Kids:

"Aware that the family ties have loosened over time but seemingly afraid to confront anyone directly. He has been tinkering alone in his attic for decades, dealing with the grief of losing his wife. When we first meet him, he has accidentally shrunk himself and is flying around on a shrunken drone — seemingly lost in a continuous of tinkering and experimenting that often puts himself and his family in jeopardy. He later reveals he shut himself away to try and invent a solution to help shrink Diane's cancer but found it hard to cope when he ran out of time. His guilt and shame is palpable. Through the crisis of the kids getting shrunk, the truth emerges and the bonds begin to redevelop between him and his kids."

Are you excited to see Rick Moranis again? Tell us in the comments!