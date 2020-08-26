Hugh Jackman Would Consider Doing Face/Off Remake With Ryan Reynolds Under One Condition

Hugh Jackman recently interviewed with Sirius XM, and naturally Ryan Reynolds came up in the conversation. As you probably know, the actors have an ongoing faux feud that began when Reynolds started pushing for Jackman to show up as Wolverine in the Deadpool films. Jackman refused, and they've been going after each other in various ways ever since (but all in good fun). During the interview, Jackman was asked what he would get Reynolds for his birthday and the conversation eventually steered to the idea of a Face/Off remake.

"The first thing that came to mind was a game we used to play as kids, did you ever play that game, we used to call it Ring and Run. Where you go knock on someone’s door and run away," Jackman explained. "What’s that called here?.... Ding Dong Ditch. So of course my older brother took it to the next level and when you came to open the door there was a package that was on fire. The package was filled with various amounts of dog poo from the neighborhood. So you would stamp it out. That’s the first thing that came to mind. Something like that, Ding Dong Ditch. Just for fun…. Funny."

The interviewer, Julia Cunningham, mentioned some projects fans would like to see the actors in together. Naturally, she brought up Deadpool 3, but also had another excellent thought. "I saw recently that was going around Reddit was if you guys did a reboot of Face/Off, where you guys had to trade faces which I think could potentially be amazing."

"I have not heard that," Jackman replied. "Is it possible to shoot it where we are actually never together? Is that possible?" You can watch the full interview in the video above.

There you have it! Jackman would consider the idea if he didn't actually have to work with Reynolds. Of course, their ongoing feud is just a joke. In fact, they even called a truce last year by creating commercials for each other.

Recently, Jackman claimed the truce lasted a year, but we’re inclined to disagree with that fact. Since the supposed truce, Jackman has done everything from “accidentally” leak a video of himself talking negatively about Reynolds to making fun of him during last year’s Sexiest Man Alive announcement, and asking the Internet chose between them in a “who wore it best” photo. Truce or no truce, we never get tired of Jackman and Reynolds content.

Would you like to see a Jackman/Reynolds Face/Off? Tell us in the comments!

