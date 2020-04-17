Ryan Reynolds Praises Hugh Jackman on His Outfit Choice

In the latest entry of the social media “feud” between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the Wolverine actor shared photos of himself adorned in Aviation Gin attire, claiming that he only wore the outfit endorsing Reynolds’ company because it was all that was clean, resulting in Reynolds sharing his endorsement of the ensemble. Given the ways in which they have taunted, teased, and tormented one another over the years, this is certainly one of the more harmless jokes the pair have shared with their fans, especially given that both interactions ultimately showed support for Reynolds’ gin company at a time when many fans are looking towards adult beverages to calm their nerves.

“That’s a good looking outfit. You must’ve been drinking,” Reynolds shared on Twitter while posting Jackman’s original tweet. “And you can’t spell drinking without, ‘drink gin.’”

Jackman’s original message featured him walking his dog while wearing a jacket and hat adorned with the company’s logo, while confessing, “Busted. I thought it best to share this before the paparazzi do. (In my defense, it’s all that’s clean.)”

That’s a good looking outfit. You must’ve been drinking. And you can’t spell drinking without, “drink gin.” @AviationGin https://t.co/8O97V168Rj — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 16, 2020

The pair shared the screen together in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which was the genesis of their “feud.” Despite his best efforts, Reynolds was never able to get Jackman to officially appear in his Deadpool films.

“How did it start? It’s gone back so long now… God, this is a classic sign where your feud has gone too long, where you don’t even know why or how it started!” Jackman shared with The Daily Beast. “I met him back on Wolverine, and I used to ream him because I was very close friends with Scarlett [Johansson], and Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when he came on set I was like, ‘Hey, you better be on your best behavior here, pal, because I’m watching,’ and we started ribbing each other that way, and then it all escalated with the Deadpool thing and him calling me out, and trying to manipulate me through social media to do what he wanted.”

The actor went on to joke that he devotes a healthy amount of each day thinking about ways to continue the feud.

“I try to limit it to five hours a day, planning retribution,” Jackman joked. “I’ve found in the past that it just gets unhealthy if it’s more than five hours of obsessing over how to get Ryan Reynolds. But five hours is good and healthy and keeps me strong and ready.”

