Ryan Reynolds Thinks He Looks Like Kate Beckinsale

Ryan Reynolds has become a significant face in the entertainment industry, thanks to his scene-stealing performances on the big screen. But for some, the Deadpool and Green Lantern actor bears a surprising resemblance to another familiar face — Underworld star Kate Beckinsale. During a recent appearance on the Today Show to promote his upcoming Netflix movie 6 Underground, Reynolds was asked about the aesthetic similarities between himself and Beckinsale.

“It is like looking in a mirror,” @VancityReynolds responds to @KateBeckinsale’s hilarious comments about the two of them looking alike pic.twitter.com/2opzFrmJ1f — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 12, 2019

“It’s like looking in a mirror,” Reynolds jokingly revealed in the video above. “I mean, I was going to wear that [dress] today. You know what? This has been something I’ve heard for a long time. Others said it to me as well. We met one time.”

The connection between the two A-listers began after Beckinsale appeared on The Tonight Show earlier this year, and argued that she mistakes movie posters of Reynolds for herself.

“I look exactly like Ryan Reynolds, like, in a shocking way,” Beckinsale shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Sometimes I see a bus going by with a poster and I think, ‘Damn, I look hot, oh, wait, that’s not me. Also, I never did that movie, I’ve been at home.’”

“He’s not even a slightly girly, boy-bander type, he’s like a big, Canadian man. And I really see myself in him,” Beckinsale admitted. “I can’t be in the same room as him because one of us would, I think, explode or something would happen. But I have had boyfriends be in the same room as him when I wasn’t there and feel really compromised and I feel way too intimate,” Beckinsale joked. “They just feel like they’ve got a special—like they know things about his undercarriage that they shouldn’t, but they don’t.”

While there’s no telling if Reynolds and Beckinsale will eventually capitalize on this bizarre connection, some have already begun to joke that the pair should play siblings or romantic foils in a movie together. We have to admit, Beckinsale would be a pretty good choice to play Lady Deadpool, the genderbent version of Wade Wilson who exists on Earth-3010.

