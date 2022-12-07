Ryan Reynolds Shocked by Shania Twain's Brad Pitt Lyric Swap

Ryan Reynolds was pretty shocked by Shania Twain calling an audible during her People's Choice Awards performance. The Deadpool star received an award last night, but arguably, the singer's insertion of his name into a space reserved for Brad Pitt might have shocked him more. As has been established by the awards show itself, people just cannot get enough of the Marvel actor. He's been in The Adam Project this year and audiences just adored Free Guy. So, it would stand to reason that there would be some famous fans as well. A ton of accounts on Twitter delighted in seeing Reynolds be visibly surprised by Twain's singing in the audience. You can check out video of it yourself right down below!

A previous interview with Big Issue saw Reynolds reveal that he wrote a Christmas Deadpool movie with Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. But it ended up getting scrapped due to the Disney/Fox merger.

"I would love to see a song and dance number in a Deadpool movie. Four years ago [Deadpool co-writers] Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and I wrote a Christmas movie starring Deadpool. But it got lost in the shuffle of Disney acquiring Fox and it never got made," Reynolds shared. "Maybe one day we'll get to make that movie. It's not a musical, but it's a full Deadpool Christmas movie. So one day."

Earlier this year, Forbes talked to Reynolds about all the attention stemming from the Deadpool 3 announcement. "I couldn't be more excited," he etold the outlet. "I mean, especially to do it this way. Ultimately, I get to work with some of my closest friends in the world and that doesn't happen every day working in this business."

"I'm thrilled and I've been sitting on those couple of teasers for a few weeks now," Reynolds added. "It's one of those moments where you're hitting send or a tweet or a post — your hand is shaking when you're messing with the zeitgeist in a way like that… I feel the same way that the fans do, though. I feel as excited that this character is coming back for another ride, particularly in this context. I think it's something that people have wanted for a long time, to get this pairing up on the big screen, and that's what we aim to do."

Did you love this moment for Reynolds? Let us know down in the comments!