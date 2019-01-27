What Time Do the SAG Awards Air?

The 2019 award season is officially in full swing, and here’s what you need to know about the most recent ceremony — the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The ceremony, which will be hosted by Megan Mullally, will kick off on Sunday, January 27th, at 8/7c on both TNT and TBS. The red carpet pre-show for the event will begin at 5:30/4:30c on TNT.

Comic book and genre movie fans have quite a few reasons to tune in to the proceedings, as several of the past year’s biggest blockbusters have scored nominations. Black Panther has been nominated for two awards – Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, and Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture. Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Infinity War, and Mission: Impossible – Fallout also earned awards in the stunt category.

Black Panther‘s SAG nominations are just the tip of the iceberg in terms of the film’s award season recognition, with the film earning seven nods for the upcoming Academy Awards. While some fans were unhappy about the categories Panther got snubbed in, those tied to the film have praised director Ryan Coogler for helping the film succeed.

“You’re going to hear me say the name ‘Ryan Coogler’ constantly on this phone call,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said of the film’s Oscar recognition. “To me, the best thing a producer can do is find a person with something to say, who has a story to tell and can tell it in a way that the world responds to. That’s what Mr. Coogler has done for us.”

“With what Ryan was doing, what he had to say, and vouching for crew members that we had not worked with before but that he believed in — he came in and blew us away with initial sort of presentations to get the job,” Feige said in a previous interview. “For them to have stepped up and knocked it out of the park the way they did is incredible. It comes down to a filmmaker who has such a deft hand at being able to balance something that is going to have entertainment value with being true to his soul and being true to the questions he had growing up.”

