The Old Guard 2 Star Provides Long-Awaited Update on Charlize Theron's Netflix Sequel

Netflix's The Old Guard was a major hit for the streamer when it hit the service in 2020, resulting in the quick announcement of a sequel, and even though filming on the sequel was completed in 2022, star Matthias Schoenaerts claims that internal changes at Netflix have prevented the film from earning a concrete release date. The actor also confirmed that the film was in the final stages of post-production, so progress is being made on the project, but it's still unknown what its release strategy will be. Stay tuned for updates on The Old Guard 2.

"We shot it approximately a year and a half ago, and I think they're hitting the last stage of post-production," Schoenaerts shared with Collider. "As far as I've understood, I think there's been a switch at Netflix high up. I think there's a different CEO, so that leads to a reconsidering of release, and how and when, and that's not up to me. I don't know. But I know we're hitting the last stage of post-production, so it's gonna show up at some point."

Schoenaerts and other original stars Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Vân Veronica Ngô, and Chiwetel Ejiofor all returned for the sequel, while the cast also added Uma Thurman and Henry Golding. Victoria Mahoney took over directing duties on the sequel from Gina Prince-Bythewood.

On his experience of returning for the sequel, the actor admitted, "The people I work with there are friends of mine, so it's always nice to work with friends and to work with a great production team and lovely director, Victoria Mahoney. I'm very curious to see it, actually. I haven't seen anything yet, so I'm curious."

In The Old Guard, led by a warrior named Andy (Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it's up to Andy and Nile (Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary.

