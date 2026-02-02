Original Jurassic Park Stars Return to Solve the Sci-Fi Masterpiece’s Entire Plot in Seconds for Super Bowl Commercial

Welcome back to Jurassic Park, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. The original trio has reunited for a Super Bowl commercial with XInfinity, which solves the iconic sci-fi’s plot in a matter of minutes. It’s a hilarious spin on the classic, which is set to air next Sunday for Super Bowl LX, cutting in footage from the original with new scenes and the addition of an XFinity employee saving the day.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The commercial offers an alternate take on Steven Spilerberg’s seminal sci-fi horror, which flips the script entirely on the idea that mankind’s overreaching hunger for technological progress inevitably leads to a Promethean dystopia. Apparently, all it really took to solce Dennis Nedry’s catastrophe on Isla Nublar was better wi-fi. Here’s the Big Game commercial, which was directed by Taika Waititi:

Play video

Jurassic Park Gets an Alternate Ending, 33 Years On

While there’s definitely a suspicious whiff of dodgy filters on the faces of the returning stars (honestly, it’s amazing that there’s not already AI accusations online given the rendering), it’s great fun. Instead of Dennis Nedry’s incompetence sinking the entire park and leading to a raft of deaths, XFinity’s representative simply flicks things back on, and we get the optimistic Elseworlds movie, where nothing goes wrong. Even Nedry’s death at the jaws of the Dilophosaurus is subverted when his replacement simply gets out of the car and escapes.

The Jurassic Park skit is also a prime example of how well movie-related stunt marketing can work at this time of year. We’ve previously seen John Travolta revisit Grease for T-Mobile, Alicia Silverstone return as Clueless icon Cher Horowitz for Rakuten, Matthew Broderick reprise Ferris Bueller for a 2012 Honda CR-V spot, and Bill Murray lived through Groundhog Day again 2020 for Jeep. No doubt a lot of money changed hands for all of them. At this point, the nostalgic reboot commercials are as big a part of the event as the real movie trailers.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!