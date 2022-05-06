Thor 4: Sam Neill Hints at MCU Return in Love and Thunder

✖

Always looking for a good laugh, director Taika Waititi delivered a big surprise to Marvel fans in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok when he revealed a trio of cameos that no one was expecting. When Thor returned to Asgard, Loki (pretending to be Odin) had commissioned a stage production of his life, making himself out to be the hero. On the Asgardian stage, Matt Damon took on the role of Loki, while Luke Hemsworth (Chris Hemworth's older brother) and Sam Neill played Thor and Odin, respectively. Audiences instantly adored the three appearances, so it's pretty exciting to learn that the whole trio might be returning for another round in the next Thor film.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently in production in Australia, and Damon is reportedly quarantining to join the film sometime soon. There haven't been any rumors or reports about the elder Hemsworth brother, but Sam Neill is starting to tease a potential Marvel return in Love and Thunder. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Neill said that there was a "reasonably high" chance of him making an appearance in Waititi's new film.

"I think the odds are reasonably high," Neill explained. "I think Taika's got something up his sleeve. We will see what happens. Travel between [New Zealand] and Australia is problematic at the moment, but we will see if something can be worked out."

So nothing is official yet, and Neill hasn't been called out to the set, but he seems confident that something will happen with Thor at some point. Depending on the size and context of the cameo, Neill's part could potentially be filmed at a different location, and added in later in the post-production process.

If Neill does manage to make it into Thor: Love and Thunder, he'll be joining an absolutely star-studded cast. Chris Hemsworth once again takes on the role of Thor, with Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Jaimie Alexander, and Taika Waititi all reprising their parts from previous Thor films. Christian Bale joins the cast as the film's main villain, while the likes of Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, and Sean Gunn are jumping over from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

