Saturday Night Live: Ramy Youssef, Travis Scott Confirmed for New Episode

Saturday Night Live has confirmed when the next new episode of the series is set to premiere later this month. Premiering in three weeks on Saturday, March 30, Saturday Night Live will be hosted by comedian Ramy Youssef with musical guest Travis Scott. This will mark the first time that Ramy Youssef, best known for his stand-up and Hulu comedy series Ramy, plus his appearance in Oscar-nominee Poor Things. Travis Scott previously acted as a Saturday Night Live musical guest back in 2018, this will mark his second appearance on the series.

March 30!!!

Ramy Youssef

Travis Scott pic.twitter.com/aSavdWVWl3 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 10, 2024

New Saturday Night Live Hosts

Saturday Night Live was previously unable to tap actors to host new episodes as the Hollywood strikes prohibited it. As a result comedians and musicians were only hosts confirmed for Saturday Night Live season 49 with Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny, and Nate Bargatze taking the spotlight for the first three episodes. In the time since then the series has been hosted by Dune and Wonka star Timothée Chalamet, Aquaman's Jason Momoa, Poor Things' star Emma Stone, Star Wars' Adam Driver, returning SNL alum Kate McKinnon, Saltburn's Jacob Elord, Madame Web's Dakota Johnso, The Bear's Ayo Edebiri, comedian Shane Gillis, Madame Web's Sydney Sweeney, and Josh Brolin.

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?



Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.