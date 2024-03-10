Saturday Night Live: Ego Nwodim Returns as Lisa From Temecula in New Episode





Saturday Night Live has a vast stable of recurring characters, with each comedian bringing their own when first joining the cast at 30 Rock. One of the most popular characters of late to appear of late has been Lisa From Temecula, a character played by Ego Nwodim. Known for causing a disruption at the dinner table, each time Lisa returns virtually everyone at the table breaks. The latest iteration was no different, with Nwodim managing to make everyone in the bit—host Josh Brolin included—laugh at various points throughout the sketch.

"Lisa; how I would describe her is as indignant, chaotic, strong and wrong. She has no idea. There is something sort of blissfully ignorant about her," Nwodim told NBC4 last year. "When I was in it, I feel like I was being Lisa, I was really Lisa. So people have asked me, like, 'how did you not break?' And I'm like, 'I was just being this woman who's like, what's the problem?'"

