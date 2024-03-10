Saturday Night Live: Ego Nwodim Returns as Lisa From Temecula in New Episode
Ego Nwodim's fan-favorite Lisa From Temecula returns in the latest episode of SNL.
Saturday Night Live has a vast stable of recurring characters, with each comedian bringing their own when first joining the cast at 30 Rock. One of the most popular characters of late to appear of late has been Lisa From Temecula, a character played by Ego Nwodim. Known for causing a disruption at the dinner table, each time Lisa returns virtually everyone at the table breaks. The latest iteration was no different, with Nwodim managing to make everyone in the bit—host Josh Brolin included—laugh at various points throughout the sketch.
"Lisa; how I would describe her is as indignant, chaotic, strong and wrong. She has no idea. There is something sort of blissfully ignorant about her," Nwodim told NBC4 last year. "When I was in it, I feel like I was being Lisa, I was really Lisa. So people have asked me, like, 'how did you not break?' And I'm like, 'I was just being this woman who's like, what's the problem?'"
Keep scrolling to see what everyone's saying about Lisa From Temecula's latest appearance.
About Damn Time
prevnext
YESSSS!!!!!!! ABOUT DAMN TIME!!!! LISA FROM TEMECULA!!!! #SNL pic.twitter.com/XMSMWkcpX6— Marcus (@marcusuntrell) March 10, 2024
Fave
prevnext
My fave #LisafromTemecula is back! Props to @eggy_boom for this. #SNL @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/7XfnezCmn3— Andy Lebron (@lebronfilm) March 10, 2024
At It Again
prevnext
Lisa From Temecula is at it again. #SNL pic.twitter.com/1d6CI1tYWR— Saturday Night Network (@thesnlnetwork) March 10, 2024
Perfect Endcap
prevnext
Didn't expect to see Lisa from Temecula so soon again, but it was a good way to wrap up tonight's #SNL.— Joel Garcia (@MrJoelGarcia9) March 10, 2024
Can't Believe
Lisa from Temecula pic.twitter.com/qsdzIohVRJ— not paul (atreides) (@paulswhtn) March 10, 2024
*****
Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?
Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.
Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.prev