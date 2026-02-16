Scarlet Witch vs. Thor MCU Powers Debate Answered by Chris Hemsworth, And He’s Right

It seems that we finally have an answer to the question that has led to many conversations, heated debates, and Reddit posts that quickly morphed into cesspools. And it comes from the mouth of the thunder god himself, Chris Hemsworth. So who are we to question his answer? Especially considering that he’s not wrong in the slightest—the power levels between these two heroes aren’t even comparable.

When asked who would win a fight between Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch, and Thor, Chris said with a smile on his face and no hesitation, “Probably Wanda.” And while his answer did predictably lead to more than a few meltdowns in the comments, the majority of them were in agreement that even Thor himself couldn’t overpower Wanda. “Ay, I’m glad Chris Hemsworth is honest because if we’re all being honest, the Scarlett Witch would win,” said one Marvel fan.

It’s Not Even a Competition

One fan took to Reddit to ask if they were the only one who thought Scarlet Witch was the most powerful avenger, saying, “She destroyed the most powerful group of people that included Peggy Carter, Black Bolt, and others in a whole other universe, she took a whole town hostage with only her mind, she was the closest one to singlehandedly beat Thanos, and Doctor Strange couldn’t even beat her. He just made her realize what she was doing. Am I alone in thinking she’s the most powerful of the Avengers?” Another fan simply responded with, “It’s ok to just say Wanda’s the most powerful Avenger. You don’t have to ask.”

And it’s no secret. Wanda’s powers are, and always have been, insane, with a base power of being able to control and harness chaos magic. Beyond that, she possesses the ability to manipulate energy and reality, as well as telekinesis, mind control and manipulation, probability manipulation, and the ability to sense magic. And that’s not even mentioning the spell casting, witchcraft, and black magic. Or the ability to fly—but that seems like small potatoes, comparatively. Her powers have indeed shifted over time, allowing the writers of the comics and the minds behind the Marvel movies to make tweaks and do what they wanted with the character, but even so, debating whether or not she could beat Thor, who, while no slouch in the power department (the dude is literally a god), seems a bit silly.

But as for the need for a debate, Wanda herself summed it up best when speaking to Doctor Strange: “You break the rules and become a hero, I do it, and I become the enemy. That doesn’t seem fair.” And hey, now we know that Thor agrees with the sentiment.

But as for the need for a debate, Wanda herself summed it up best when speaking to Doctor Strange: "You break the rules and become a hero, I do it, and I become the enemy. That doesn't seem fair." And hey, now we know that Thor agrees with the sentiment.