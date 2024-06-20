Scarlett Johansson & Channing Tatum Reveal Fly Me to the Moon Final Trailer

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum gave an introduction for thier new movie Fly Me to the Moon. Sony Pictures released the final trailer for the comedy drama. In Fly Me to the Moon, Johansson plays Kelly Jones, a marketer tasked with brushing up NASA's public image. Tatum's Cole Davis is the launch director who undertakes a wild scheme to record a moon landing for the public because the 1968 mission is too important to fail. Fly Me to the Moon has a leading pair that a ton of movie fans love seeing on-screen. But, this is the first time that audiences will see them in a project together. People Magazine previously talked to director Greg Berlanti about pairing Johansson and Tatum. He's excited for viewers to witness the chemistry for themselves.

"Scarlett and Channing had never done a film together, and I'm sure audiences will want them to do many more after this one," Berlanti told the publication. "They're each individually a dream, both personally and professionally. They have the rarest of gifts with comedy and drama." You can catch a little bit of that magic in the final trailer right here!

"Watching them act together was like watching two great rockstars do a duet for the first time," added Berlanti. "From rehearsal through the end of shooting, working with the two of them was one of the great pinch-me moments of my life."

Scarlett Johansson & Channing Tatum Team On Fly Me To The Moon

(Photo: Scarlett Johannson and Channing Tatum introduce the new movie. - Sony Pictures)

The pairing of Scarlett Johansson and Channig Tatum is ednticing. But, that's not the only draw for Fly Me to the Moon. For the Black Widow star, the allure of a completely original story is a big plus for everyone involved. While public opinion still wavers on the actual validity of this narrative, (Two sequels are your box office leaders for the year!), no one can discount the success of Anyone But You and Oppenheimer among others last year. So, maybe Fly Me to the Moon can snare some of the viewers who loved the former.

"It's not derivative of anything else, it doesn't follow a formula," Johansson told People. "I think audiences haven't been offered a big-idea movie that is both funny and poignant and original in a long time, and they are hungry for that. The film is totally entertaining and fresh. I'm very proud of it for its newness and scope."

What Is Fly Me To The Moon About?

(Photo: Fly Me to the Moon hits in a few weeks. - Sony Pictures)

Sony Pictures has a description of the movie: "Starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, FLY ME TO THE MOON is a sharp, stylish comedy-drama set against the high-stakes backdrop of NASA's historic Apollo 11 moon landing. Brought in to fix NASA's public image, sparks fly in all directions as marketing maven Kelly Jones (Johansson) wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis's (Tatum) already difficult task. When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as back-up and the countdown truly begins…"

