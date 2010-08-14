Scott Pilgrim vs. the World to Be Re-Released in Theaters in April

✖

2020 is sure to be remembered for an array of different reasons — but for fans of movies and television, it also brought some unexpected milestones. Among those was the ten-year anniversary of the release of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Edgar Wright's beloved adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malley's graphic novel series. The film's cast and crew were only able to reunite virtually to celebrate the film's anniversary last year, but it sounds like diehard Scott Pilgrim fans will soon have another chance to celebrate. On Wednesday, Wright and Dolby Cinema announced a limited theatrical re-release of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, which will play in Dolby Cinema theaters throughout the U.S. for only one week.

The re-release will bring Pilgrim back to theaters in an unexpected way, as it has been reimagined for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, something that Wright had previously teased on social media last year. To celebrate, Wright released a brand-new trailer for the film on his Twitter account, as well as an epic exclusive new poster.

“Scott Pilgrim vs. The World was designed for the big screen and for the best sound systems,” Wright said in a statement. “To be able to see it with the best specs is obviously any filmmaker’s dream. You want people to see it as good as it could possibly be. I suspect that if you’re a fan of the movie, you’re going to get such a kick out of seeing it like this.”

This comes after multiple members of the film's cast and crew had addressed the recent anniversary, looking for a good excuse to get the band (and the fandom) back together.

"I don't know. Again, who knows now because everything's up in the air. If we have movie theaters to go back to, we'll see," Kim Pine actress Allison Pill explained to ComicBook.com in April. "But I know we were trying to get everybody together for the anniversary, because it would be fun to see everyone. That's a good group of people."

"For me, that 'well' would just mean being around that group again," Scott Pilgrim Michael Cera previously explained to ComicBook.com. "It was such a great group. Fortunately, we all do get together and it really was like a great band or something and we all loved being around each other and that happens, obviously, less and less, but when the movie was coming out and even a few years after that, we were all hanging out quite a lot."

"Bill Pope, who's the cinematographer, was doing brunches quite regularly with his wife Sharon," Cera added. "It really felt like an extended family. It's 10 years later, so obviously life, for everybody, is doing their own thing. I would love, if it meant getting everyone to hang out for a while again, I would love that. Hopefully, this being the 10th anniversary, it will give us some excuse to get together."

