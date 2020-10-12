Scream 5 Star Says This Sequel Will Be More Like the Original Film

✖

Scream 5 is getting back to basics. After deviating from the content and plot devices that made the franchise one of the most popular horror properties in Hollywood in recent films, Scream 5 actor Kyle Gallner says the next installment includes all of the right pieces that made the first film an all-time great.

“Yes. And I’m the first one to be like, ‘Eh, ya know …’ No, no, no," Gallner recently told Collider. "What I found really, really cool about the script is there’s a lot of that kind of magic that the first one had, which is really cool. I think the people who love the original are gonna really dig this."

The feature will also be the first of the franchise to not have Wes Craven in the director's chair after the filmmaker's passing in 2015. Gallner says fans shouldn't worry though because franchise newcomers Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin have gone out of their way to stay in line with the originals.

“I have a lot of faith in Tyler because I love Ready or Not and I’ve known Tyler for many years, and I know it’s gonna be good, so I’m excited," added Gallner.

Last month, fellow Scream newcomer Jenna Ortega also suggested the movie fits perfectly in line with the rest of the franchise.

"It's crazy! It's weird too, because when I first started, I said I always wanted to do horror, so this is a huge dream come true," Ortega shared with Entertainment Tonight. "I don't even think there are words in the English language to correctly express how happy, excited and nervous I am for this journey. It's just so amazing to me."

"It fits perfectly [in the franchise]," the actress admitted. "Also how incredible that we have the main cast coming back. That is insane to me ... throughout the years, the franchise has done really well at calling back and bringing some sort of nostalgic aspects to the script. I'll definitely say that there are some here."

Gallner and Ortega join Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox, Marley Shelton, Dylan Minnette, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mikey Madison, Jack Quaid, and Melissa Barrera.

Scream 5 is currently set for release on January 14, 2022.