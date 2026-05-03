A Cult 1990s Fantasy Movie is About to Stop Streaming (Just Before the Sequel Releases)

Based on the novel of the same name, it’s a movie that defined an entire generation of young women and stands as one of the coziest, most heartfelt supernatural films of all time. And nearly 20 years after its theatrical release, the long-awaited sequel is finally on the way, with the trailer having just dropped. Which makes it particularly sad that the original is on its way out from Tubi, where it’s currently streaming for free.

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Everyone knows about Practical Magic, the absolute 90s gem that centers on sisters Sally (Sandra Bullock) and Gillian (Nicole Kidman) Owens. The two women were born into a magical family but chose not to practice it themselves. That changes, though, when Gillian’s abusive boyfriend dies unexpectedly (like all of their boyfriends have a tendency to do), and the sisters have no choice but to practice hard magic as Gary Hallet, a local cop, begins to grow suspicious. Sally and Gillian end up resurrecting Angelov but accidentally possess his corpse with an evil spirit.

Practical Magic Couldn’t Impress the Critics. But Does That Really Matter?

The film stands at a dismal 27% critics’ rating. And while it certainly has its flaws, such as being a bit of a tonal mess in places, this is one instance where the critics got it wrong—at least according to viewers. “The majority of it is mischievousness, meddling in love lives, and wee-hour revelry; the bulk of the preternatural shenanigans are entirely frivolous—lending to something of a tonal mishmash,” says critic Mike Massie. But the heart of the film was never centered on the darkness that takes root in Angelov, but rather on the “mischievousness” and “wee-hour revelry” that binds the Owen family together and is obvious throughout.

Casual viewers seemed to come away with a better understanding of the film, which is certainly lighter than its literary counterpart. One viewer deftly nails down the heart of the movie, saying, “Practical Magic stands as one of the most enchanting and emotionally rich films to come out of the late 1990s, blending supernatural intrigue with heartfelt family drama. At its core, it’s a story about sisterhood, destiny, and the burdens of a generational curse, but it never loses sight of its warmth or humanity.” The story is full of whimsy and melancholy, conveying a message about the bonds that save us from the worst we can imagine, with its magic system deeply rooted in emotions and everyday activities. Overall, Practical Magic is a deeply cozy and comforting film, and hopes are high that the sequel will live up to the original.

Do you have a favorite moment from Practical Magic? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to keep the conversation going over at the ComicBook forum.