The Disturbing Masterpiece That Traumatized a Generation Is Finally Getting a 4K Release Ahead of its Remake

One of the most disturbing movies of all time is getting a 4K UHD release before it gets a remake, and this is exciting for fans of post-apocalyptic thrillers. When it comes to older movies, many have become harder to find thanks to the diminishing production of physical media. If a movie doesn’t land on a streaming service, there is almost nowhere to see it. This makes movies getting new releases on Blu-ray and 4K UHD so important to keep them available for film fans to find and watch. There is a disturbing apocalyptic drama from 1984 that is receiving a three-disc special edition release with several special features, with the British release, Threads.

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The British apocalyptic drama Threads is getting a 4K physical release. According to the Severin Films description, the 4K UHD release will be scanned from the original 16mm A/B rolls. The movie is up for preorder now on the Severin Films website for $45. The official release date will be on July 28th, and it comes as a new television remake is in the works from Warp Films.

What Fans Can Expect From Threads on 4K UHD

Image Courtesy of BBC

The BAFTA Award-winning Threads first aired on BBC2 in 1984, written by Barry Hines and directed by Mick Jackson. This movie was one of the first to show a world during a nuclear winter. Critics praised it as one of the best representations of the full horror of the impact of a nuclear war. The plot follows the Soviet Union’s invasion of Iran in reaction to the United States’ backing of a coup in that country. This led to a nuclear exchange, and soon an all-out nuclear war began, devastating the world. Britain’s loss of life was drastic, and the last part of the movie showed people trying to rebuild.

The 4K UHD release includes some great extras, with the press release advertising seven hours of special features. The first disc includes the 4K UHD version with audio commentary from director Mick Jackson, writer/author/film programmer Kier-La Janisse, and David Gregory from Severin Films. There is also a second commentary track from actress Karen Meagher and television historian Simon Farquhar. The second disc is a regular Blu-ray with the same two commentary tracks. It also includes an interview with Karen Meagher, a second interview with director of photography Andrew Dunn, another with production designer Christopher Robilliard, and one with writer Stephen Thrower. That disc also has the U.S. trailer.

The third disc has a feature-length documentary on it called Survivors: The Spectre of Threads. This feature tracks the production of the movie and its effect on the people in Sheffield, England. This disc also includes an interview with Julie McDowall, author of Attack Warning Red! How Britain Prepared For Nuclear War. The release also comes with a limited-edition slipcase, a postcard designed by Rob Carmichael at SEEN STUDIO, and Protect & Survive, a limited-edition replica of the government-issued public information pamphlet.

This also comes with the news that a remake of Threads is coming as a series from Warp Films, the producer of Netflix’s Adolescence. No creative team has been announced, but it will turn the movie into a TV series. The release of the original Threads on 4K UHD makes it sound like more news about the remake should be coming soon.

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