Scream Star's Viral Post Has Fantastic Four Fans Excited

Scream VI is currently the box office king, and one of the film's breakout stars is now teasing a potential role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Right as casting for the Fantastic Four movie reportedly kicked off, Mason Gooding shared an image to his Instagram account quoting one of the most popular members of Marvel's First Family. Gooding first appeared in a supporting role in 2022's Scream before taking center stage as part of the franchise's new "Core Four" alongside Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, and Jasmin Savoy-Brown in Scream VI.

"Flame on! As the kids say," the Scream VI star shared alongside an image of him lighting a lighter. Naturally, fans were quick to ask if the actor was going to be the MCU's version of the Human Torch.

Who's going to be in Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot?

Despite recent reports suggesting Marvel will be casting Sue Storm first, no actors have been confirmed as a part of the cast. That said, Marvel Studios Kevin Feige previously told us the cast will likely feature a blend a Hollywood stars and faces new to the industry.

"I think the MCU is a beautiful combination of both (established actors and new faces)," Feige told us at the time. "I think you look no further than Simu in Shang-Chi, like Chris Hemsworth, like Tom Hiddleston, like Tom Holland, an actor that hadn't been seen by a tremendous amount of people before, or you have a Benedict stepping into Doctor Strange or Christian Bale stepping into Gorr in our Thor film. It is always a beautiful combination of both, and it really is about the search for the best actor for the job whether that actor is known to the world yet or not."

The film is being directed by Matt Shakman from a script by MCU newcomers Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer. The Fantastic Four movie is currently slated to hit theaters on February 15, 2025 while Scream VI is in theaters now.

