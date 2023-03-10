Scream 6: Does Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott Show Up?

The latest installment of the beloved Scream franchise made headlines for all the wrong reasons when it went into production last year. On the heels of a successful box office comeback, news broke that franchise stalwart Neve Campbell wouldn't be reprising her role as Sidney Prescott because she wasn't given an offer she felt did justice to what she's meant to the series over the years. Sidney is as much a part of Scream as Ghostface, and fans wondered how a new movie could happen without her.

People have also wondered if something was worked out in the time between the Scream VI production start and its theatrical premiere this weekend, allowing Campbell to at least appear in a cameo or short scene. That wasn't the case, unfortunately. Neve Campbell doesn't appear in Scream VI in any capacity.

Of course, Sidney's journey is integral to the ongoing story of the Scream franchise, so Scream VI makes mention of the iconic character. When the killings start in New York City, Gale Weathers is asked if Sidney is aware of what's going on, and she simply says Sidney took her husband and children to hunker down and stay safe while things are going on. The characters seem to agree that Sidney deserves to sit this one out.

Why Isn't Neve Campbell in Scream VI?

Back in August, after Neve Campbell's decision not to participate in Scream VI, the actress explained the situation to PEOPLE Magazine.

"I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years," Campbell said. "And as a woman in this business, I think it's really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued."

She added, "I honestly don't believe that if I were a man and had done five installments of a huge blockbuster franchise over 25 years, that the number that I was offered would be the number that would be offered to a man. And in my soul, I just couldn't do that. I couldn't walk on set feeling that — feeling undervalued and feeling the unfairness, or lack of fairness, around that."