All Six Scream Movies, Ranked

This weekend, for the second time in 14 months, a new Scream movie is being released in theaters around the world. Scream VI, the second film in the series from directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, takes the franchise to New York City for a brand new murder mystery, continuing the new generation story set up in 2022's Scream "requel." Now six movies in, the Scream franchise has proven its longevity and consistency, going on 30 years without producing a legitimately bad entry. There's a reason why fans keep showing up for these films and they continue making good money at the box office. Scream is a great franchise through and through, but how do the individual films stack up against one another? With Scream VI finally upon us, it felt like the perfect time to answer that question. Every Scream movie is good, yes, but some are better than others. Some have more surprising twists while others are more expertly crafted slashers. It's a genuinely difficult task to put these movies up against one another, but that's exactly what this article aims to do. Below, you'll find every Scream movie (including Scream VI) ranked, beginning with the third entry in the series...

6. Scream 3 (2000) (Photo: Miramax) I don't think there is such a thing as a "bad" Scream movie, especially when you stack the series up against other major horror franchises. Scream doesn't have a Jason Takes Manhattan or Halloween: Resurrection in its ranks. That said, when directly comparing the Scream films side-by-side, Scream 3 doesn't quite reach the heights of the other films. Scream 3 is a ton of fun and it gets better with age, but it's also the least thrilling of the six film series. It's the only Wes Craven-directed Scream that wasn't written by Kevin Williamson, and his absence is evident. Still, the wackiness of Scream 3 is at least enjoyable. The duo of Parker Posey and Courteney Cox trying to out-Gale Weathers each other makes for some of the best comedy in the entire franchise. Scream 3 also gets some bonus points for giving Gale her most deranged haircut. prevnext

5. Scream 2 (1997) (Photo: Miramax) I don't think we appreciate the audacity of Scream 2 quite enough. After delivering one of the most shocking opening sequences of all time in the first film, Craven and Williamson turned around and did it again, this time killing off Jada Pinkett Smith and Omar Epps in the first scene. Not only that, but Scream 2 is where the franchise really goes all-in on the meta narrative, as a movie about the murders of the first film — Stab — is being released just as the characters endure another horrible tragedy. Scream 2 boasts a roller coaster of an ending, one that's disappointing at first but ultimately ends up being incredibly satisfying. Going from Timothy Olyphant's monologue to Gale's killer fake-out to the reveal of Laurie Metcalf as Billy Loomis' mother makes for an adventure of a final sequence that somehow gets more enjoyable each time you watch it. The one real knock against Scream 2 is the death of Randy Meeks, an act that has yet to be rectified within the franchise. Randy deserved better! Justice for Randy! prevnext

4. Scream (2022) (Photo: Paramount Pictures) Rebooting Scream without Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson felt like a fool's errand, but the creative team of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, James Vanderbilt, and Guy Busick did a phenomenal job avoiding the pitfalls of most other "requel" attempts. The new Scream is both a continuation of the franchise and a slight reboot of the original film, hence the name. The new generation of characters fit seamlessly in with the legacy heroes that returned to the franchise, and the killer turns from Jack Quaid and Mikey Madison are fantastic. Making the entire thing about the toxicity of fandom was also a real nice touch. Scream (2022) also marks the end of the story of fan-favorite character Dewey Riley, but David Arquette managed to leave a mark with his swan song. Dewey's arc is a great one, going from comic relief to beloved franchise hero, capped off by a career-best performance from Arquette. prevnext

3. Scream VI (2023) (Photo: Paramount Pictures) There isn't a lot that can be said about the plot, killer, or twists of Scream VI right now, given that the film is just now hitting theaters. That said, the movie is great and lives up to the legacy set by its predecessors. Scream VI moves the action to New York City and uses this new backdrop to great effect. The set pieces are terrifying, particularly the one in the subway train that has been teased in the trailers. It's also the most gruesome, gory entry in the franchise to-date. What really sets Scream VI apart from the entries below it on this list is its opening scene. The movie flips the script on the classic Scream intro sequence to deliver something totally unexpected and wickedly entertaining. You can read our full Scream VI review here. prevnext

2. Scream 4 (2011) (Photo: Miramax) Scream 4 continues to age like a fine wine, having arrived in theaters lightyears ahead of its time. The film is all about a generation of young people obsessed with Internet fame, seeking out the love and attention of followers online over everything else in their lives. It's a takedown of influencer culture before influencer culture really took off. The reveal of Emma Roberts' Jill as the mastermind behind the Ghostface attacks is a thing of beauty, and each moment in that finale pulls you a little closer to the edge of your seat. Every shot is where it needs to be, every performance is pitch perfect. Scream 4 is a top tier slasher and it's time we start treating it as such. prevnext