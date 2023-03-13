Scream 6 Directors Reveal the Original Props in the Ghostface Museum

The sixth entry in the Scream franchise paid tribute to every single one of its predecessors in a big way, with the film's version of Ghostface building their own museum to previous iterations of the iconic slasher. While most of the props in the museum paid homage to previous iterations, the vast majority of them were recreated rather than using the actual physical props created for the respective films.

According to Chad Villella, one of three three filmmakers apart of the Radio Silence collective, said that while they managed to get their hands on props from some of the franchise's most recent films, the production's props and costumes departments were put to work recreating faithful replications.

"Everything was recreated. There might have been a prop or two from Scream 5, but all the original things were recreated," the producer said in a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter. "Some were made from the same material or the same spool of cloth from the original costumes, but the art department and the costume department worked hand in hand to make sure everything was painstakingly detail oriented and very true to form. And they really delivered. It was such a fun set to be able to play in and walk through, and as a fan of the films, it was just really nice to be able to have that all there."

Is there going to be a Scream 7?

Paramount has yet to confirm a seventh entry to the franchise, though the odds look great given Scream VI's record-breaking opening weekend at the box office. Should there be another Scream film, producer William Sherak says he's hoping former franchise lead Neve Campbell will return before too long at all.

"Look, she is an amazing person. We had an amazing time with her on [2022's Scream], [so] we look at that and say, she is a spectacular part of this franchise," producer William Sherak detailed to Deadline. "We want her to make decisions that are right for her, and she will always be welcome and part of this franchise. I think the fun of what [writers] Jamie [Vanderbilt] and Guy [Busick] did in 5 and 6 proves that anybody can exist in this franchise at any moment. So, we look at it and go, 'It's a door, it's open, and at any time you can walk through the door, whoever it is, as a legacy character.' We continue to just widen how many legacy characters we have, and they're all amazing people that we can bring back at any time."

