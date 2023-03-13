How Scream 6 Connects to the Other Scream Movies

Scream 6 is now out in theaters, and one of the bigger surprises of its story is just how much the sixth film connects back to the entirety of the series leading up to it. Scream VI fools fans by bringing in the novel new setting of New York City for Ghostface's killing spree. However, even with a new locale, by the end of the film, we find out that this new chapter in the Scream Saga is all about old beef.

MAJOR SPOILERS FOLLOW!

How Scream VI Connects to the Other Scream Movies Explained

(Photo: Dimension Films)

As the Fina Act of Scream VI reveals, the entire motive behind the new Ghostface killings is tied directly to the events of Scream V (aka Scream 2022). However, it also turns out that in the vein of the series' meta-minded tradition, Scream 6 is also a pretty close copy of the framework and story of Scream 2.

The big twist reveal in Scream VI is that the father of Scream V's Ghostface Killer, Richie Kirsch (Jack Quaid) is the one seeking revenge on Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega). This is also a direct echo of Scream 2, which revealed that the mother of the original Scream Ghostface, Billy Loomis, was the mastermind of stalking and attempting to kill Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) while she is studying at college; Scream 6 similarly has Richie Kirch's father, Detective Wayne Baily (Dermot Mulroney), mastermind the killings, while Tara Carpenter is attending college in NYC. However, following the "requel" rules (bigger is better) set forth by Scream 5, this time around Wayne Bailey has not one but two killer accomplices, in his youngest son Ethan and daughter Quinn.

However, continuing the story of Scream 5 and following in the footsteps of Scream 2 is only the beginning of how Scream 6 connects back to the Scream franchise...

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)

The plotline of Scream 6 reveals that Richie Kirsch was more than just the obsessive horror film viewer we saw during Scream 5: he really was a disciple of the genre and the Stab movie series. A key set piece in the second and third Acts of Scream VI is the old theater that Richie's father has procured for him, where Richie built the ultimate museum tribute to the Scream killers.

Yes, Scream 6 may be the most meta installment yet, as it features a literal museum tribute to every Scream movie that came before it. Scenes of the museum are chock full of memorabilia from every one of the Scream movies – including all the Ghostface masks and costumes. Even the awkwardly-placed Scream VI gets love, with one of that film's main characters, Kirby Reed, now back in the picture as another survivor who is as handy with a gun as Sidney Prescott.

Scream VI is now in theatres.