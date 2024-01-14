Scream Star Neve Campbell Open to Franchise Return

The future of the Scream franchise has been thrust into doubt as two of the revitalized property's "Core Four" have departed from Scream VII. Since last fall both Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega have left the production, and director Christopher Landon has departed the project as well. Now, former franchise lead Neve Campbell says she's willing to return to the property should the circumstances be right.

"I honestly don't have no idea what their plans are," she said in a new interview with Variety. "I know a lot has gone on around it and I'm sure they're spinning a little bit at the moment."

She added, "These movies mean a lot to us and they mean a lot to the fans. I go to these conventions sometimes and I meet the fans and they're frantic about these films. They love them. These films mean a lot to them and these characters mean a lot to them. So even for their sake, I would love to see it continue."

Why did Neve Campbell leave the Scream franchise?

After appearing in Paramount's Scream 5, Campbell didn't appear in Scream 6 because of a disparity in pay. According to Campbell, she wasn't being paid the same amount as her male counterparts despite being the main actor of the entire franchise.

"Sadly I won't be making the next Scream film," Campbell previously told Deadline of her Scream exit. "As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream."

She added, "I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It's been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You've always been so incredibly supportive to me. I'm forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years."

Scream V and Scream VI are streaming on Paramount+. Scream VII is in development and has yet to set a release date.