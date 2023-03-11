Scream VI Directors Reveal Hidden Cameo You Probably Missed

Paramount has finally unleashed the latest installment of the Scream franchise into theaters this weekend, and it's already making bank at the box office. Scream VI has been getting excellent reviews, with some even calling it better than previous sequels. Jenna Ortega has been turned into the new lead of the franchise after Neve Campbell decided not to return as Sidney Prescott in the sixth film. Now that the film has been released, some of the secrets from the movie have started to spill out, including some cameos that you may or may not have noticed. In a new interview with Variety, Scream VI directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett reveal that they make a brief cameo during the subway scene dressed up as Kurt Cobain and a man with a knife going through his head.

"It's maybe a matter of 12 frames, if not less. Just a quick little flash, but we appear very briefly," the Scream VI directors revealed. "The best 12 frames in the movie, certainly the scariest."

The new Scream will see the return of the fifth movie's newcomers Ortega (Tara), Melissa Barrera (Sam), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy), and Mason Gooding (Chad) as well as Scream 4's Hayden Panettiere (Kirby) and first-timers Dermot Mulroney and Tony Revolori. The film will also feature longtime franchise star Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers. Sadly, Campbell won't be returning to the Scream franchise for the first time since it began in 1996. It's been reported that Campbell will not be returning as Sidney Prescott due to a pay disagreement. In August, Campbell spoke with PEOPLE and opened up about the discrepancy in pay equality.

"I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years," Campbell told the magazine. "And as a woman in this business, I think it's really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued." She added, "I honestly don't believe that if I were a man and had done five installments of a huge blockbuster franchise over 25 years, that the number that I was offered would be the number that would be offered to a man. And in my soul, I just couldn't do that. I couldn't walk on set feeling that — feeling undervalued and feeling the unfairness, or lack of fairness, around that."

Does Scream VI Have a Time Jump?

Barrera recently spoke to the 20 Questions On Deadline podcast (via ScreenRant) and revealed when the sixth movie takes place.

"No, it's not [a big time jump] at all. It's almost directly after the last one. Basically, the amount of time that has passed between one movie and the other is the amount of time that has passed in Scream time," Barrera explained. The new movie is also leaving Woodsboro and heading to New York, which Barrera recently called a "more mortifying" setting.

Scream VI hits theaters on March 10th!

