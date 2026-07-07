SDCC Fun & Con Coverage Comes to Nashville With Fan Fuel Event

San Diego Comic-Con is right around the corner and the ComicBook.com home team is throwing a party that will let local readers ask their favorite celebrities questions, earn awesome prizes, and hang with like-minded fans (in cosplay if you so choose). We’re bringing the SDCC experience to local fans in our home town of Nashville for a fun four hour block where ComicBook.com will beam in coverage from Comic-Con and, at the same time, let attendees feedback questions and other directives to our team on the ground. The idea is to bring the Nashville audience as close to SDCC as we can – without having to buy a plane ticket and a badge.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The event will be held at Hubba Hubba Tiki Tonk in East Nashville, from 3-7pm CST on the first full day of San Diego Comic-Con, July 23rd. The venue is a pop culture-lovers dream bar – packed with memorabilia and fun photos ops. We’ll even be giving away some awesome prizes to attendees who can hunt down select items at the bar – including a $350 John Wick-themed poker set. Following the event, attendees are welcome to stay for a geek-inspired trivia night.

Already know you’re in? Purchase your tickets – HERE.

As for what attendees can expect from the event:

The Ultimate Con Companion Event in Nashville!

A SDCC media room recording booth where attendees can record questions of any celebrity that we’ll be hosting in our Comic-Con media room. We’ll pick the best ones and work them into our on-camera interviews in San Diego.

Professional cosplayers will be in attendance for pictures and social media captures. Though, we encourage attendees to show-up in their own cosplay as well!

As mentioned, we’ll be hosting a series of giveaways – from a pop culture scavenger to free pulls for epic graded comics in the ComicBook Vending Machine.

A flash (no pun intended) tattoo station will be available for users to get geeky tattoo designs – including free tattoos of the ComicBook.com logo!

No Quarter Pinball Lounge access and free game credits!

Signature Tiki cocktails inspired by our favorite geeky heroes.

The event is to 21+ and there are two price tiers for tickets:

General Admission Tickets – $29.00

️All-Day Event Access (with re-entry privileges)

Exclusive Drink Specials throughout the event

10 Credits for the No Quarter Pinball Lounge

Stay after the event for a geek-inspired trivia night.

VIP Tickets – $75.00

️All-Day Event Access (with re-entry privileges)

Exclusive Drink Specials throughout the event

10 Credits for the No Quarter Pinball Lounge

Stay after the event for a geek-inspired trivia night.

Priority Access to Fan Booths – Skip the lines and get straight to ask your questions.

️ Priority Flash Tattoo Sign-Up – First shot at coveted tattoo spots

2 Complimentary Drink Tickets

Double Entries for the epic graded Vending Machine Pull — twice the chances to win

Exclusive Bonus Swag

Tickets can be purchased – HERE.

Not in Nashville? This isn’t the only Fan Fuel event will be holding this year. If you’re reading this and not in the Nashville area, we’ll be taking the Fan Fuel meet-up on the road in the coming months – arranging similar opportunities for fans to connect with each other and participate in exclusive fan events.

Stay tuned to our socials for more info on future events and for those of you in Nashville, we look forward to seeing you at the event!