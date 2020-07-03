HBO Max Releases Trailer for Seth Rogen's An American Pickle

If you had "Seth Rogen gets stuck in a pickle tub for 100 years" on your 2020 bingo card, get ready to celebrate. On Friday morning, HBO Max revealed the first trailer for its upcoming original movie, An American Pickle, which looks to be just as fun and absurd as the title suggests. The film was acquired by WarnerMedia for an exclusive debut on HBO Max earlier this year and it set for a premiere on August 6th. You can check out the first trailer for the movie in the video above.

An American Pickle tells the story of a man names Herschel Greenbaum who immigrates to the United States in 1920, only to fall into a tub of pickles at a factory. While thought dead, Herschel wakes up 100 years later, having been preserved in the pickle brine for an entire century. In present day New York, Herschel meets up with his great grandson, Ben Greenbaum, who isn't exactly living his best life.

As you can tell from the trailer, Rogen plays both Ben and Herschel in An American Pickle. The film is directed by Brandon Trost and written by Simon Rich.

Here's the official synopsis for An American Pickle.

"The film, directed by Brandon Trost, is based on Simon Rich’s New Yorker novella and stars Seth Rogen as Herschel Greenbaum, a struggling laborer who immigrates to America in 1920 with dreams of building a better life for his beloved family. One day, while working at his factory job, he falls into a vat of pickles and is brined for 100 years. The brine preserves him perfectly and when he emerges in present day Brooklyn, he finds that he hasn’t aged a day. But when he seeks out his family, he is troubled to learn that his only surviving relative is his great grandson, Ben Greenbaum (also played by Rogen), a mild-mannered computer coder whom Herschel can’t even begin to understand."

An American Pickle will debut on HBO Max on August 6th.

