Shazam! Fury of the Gods DC Cameo Spoiler Figure Revealed By McFarlane Toys

It was a very poorly guarded secret to begin with, but now that Shazam! Fury of the Gods is in theaters, McFarlane Toys has unveiled a DC Multiverse figure based on a surprising cameo from the film. That said, if you haven’t seen the movie yet, be warned – spoilers follow!

Still with us? Cool. So, Wonder Woman makes an appearance in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and it was actually Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince on camera – not a stand in like Henry Cavill’s Superman was in the first movie. Beyond the cameo, which is especially interesting given that the fate of the character is up in the air in the James Gunn and Peter Safran DC Studios era, the 7-inch DC Multiverse Shazam Wonder Woman figure from McFarlane Toys is fairly unremarkable. It’s similar to previously released versions save for what appears to be a new head sculpt. It also includes an unfurled lasso, wrapped lasso, tiara boomerang, display base, and art card. Pre-orders for the Wonder Woman figure are live here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth now for $19.99 (free US shipping at EE on orders $59+ and 10% off in-stock items using our exclusive link).

What is Shazam! 2 about?

In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, when Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who transform into superheroes by saying “Shazam!”, are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, they must stop them from using a weapon that could destroy the world in which they must travel in order to make peace with the Gods because of Billy taking their powers for granted.

The film stars Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as Billy Batson / Shazam!, Grace Caroline Currey as Mary Bromfield, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. New cast members also include Rachel Zegler as Anthea, Helen Mirren as Hespera, and Lucy Liu as Kalypso.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is in theaters now.