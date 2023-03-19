Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video From His Cameo

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now playing in theaters, and it's getting mixed reactions from critics and audiences. The movie is not doing too well at the box office, which could have something to do with the movie's poor critical reception. Currently, the sequel is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 53% critics score, which is significantly lower than the first film's 90%. However, Shazam! Fury of the Gods does have a much higher audience score of 87% as well as a B+ CinemaScore. ComicBook.com gave the film a 3.5 out of 5 and called it "a delightful ride." There was a lot of fun to be had in the movie, including a pretty huge Justice League cameo. However, the fan-favorite hero wasn't the only person to pop up in the film. Director David F. Sandberg also made a little cameo appearance.

"Doing my own stunts. #ShazamFuryOfTheGods," Sandberg captioned a behind-the-scenes video. You can check it out below:

Sandberg's wife, Lotta Losten, shared some bts content of her own from Sandberg's big cameo. "I shot some film on the day David filmed his cameo for @ShazamMovie. It was such a fun day on set, everyone seemed so excited to get to see their boss do stunts and be in front of the camera for once. It was just the loveliest happiest mood and I'm so glad I was there for it!" she wrote. You can check out the photos below:

I shot some film on the day David filmed his cameo for @ShazamMovie. It was such a fun day on set, everyone seemed so excited to get to see their boss do stunts and be in front of the camera for once. It was just the loveliest happiest mood and I’m so glad I was there for it! pic.twitter.com/e0zlgdnNAl — Lotta Losten (@lottalosten) March 18, 2023

David F. Sandberg Reacts To Shazam! Fury of the Gods Trailer Spoilers:

Warning: Spoilers Ahead! Shazam! Fury of the Gods features an exciting Justice League cameo: Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. However, the moment was spoiled by a TV spot only a week before the movie was released. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sandberg opened up about the scene getting spoiled.

"I was surprised," Sandberg shared with a laugh. "I was just getting back from the press tour, and I got a text, asking, 'Hey, why spoil Wonder Woman?' And I was like, 'What are you talking about?' So I didn't know, and they did apologize for not keeping me in the loop. But I understand why they did it, because they wanted to get people to see the movie. So, of course, I understand, but it's a shame because these days, the only audiences who get to see these movies as intended are test audiences. When they saw the movie, they didn't know Rachel Zegler's character was a goddess, for example. For them, it was actually a twist that worked, but then, once marketing started, you have to show her in her goddess clothes and that whole thing is out of the bag. So no one is really going to be surprised that she's a goddess undercover in a school."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now playing in theaters.