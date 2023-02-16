Shazam! Fury of the Gods Tickets Are Now on Sale

Tickets for Shazam! Fury of the Gods are now on sale, and you can get them over on the official Shazam! movie website.

It's as good a time as any for Shazam! 2 to be kicking off its promotional campaign. There's just under a month to go until Fury of the Gods is in theaters, and sparking hype for the film, early, is going to be key, as March 2023 is one of the more uniquely crowded months in entertainment. Star Wars: The Mandalorian will be owning the small screen, while movie theaters will be offering everything from The Super Mario Bros. Movie and John Wick: Chapter 4, to Scream VI and Evil Dead Rise. In the midst of all that, Shazam! Fury of the Gods needs to pull in and then sustain a sizable audience. No small challenge.

How Does Shazam! Fury of the Gods Fit Into the DCU?

There's also the added challenge of Shazam! 2 needing to appeal to even the most hardcore DC movie fans. Franchise loyalty isn't guaranteed this time around: the new DC Studios imprint and its slate of DCU Chapter One movies and TV shows do NOT yet have an official spot cleared out for Zachary Levi's Shazam and his family. That future could largely be determined by the box office performance of Fury of the Gods, which has a daunting budget of $135 million. The first film made $366.1M on a budget of $80-100M.

Still, DC managed to score a big marketing win at the Super Bowl with The Flash trailer, which got a big response from viewers. The Flash will effectively reset the DCU franchise, with James Gunn confirming that some elements of the franchise universe will change, while others stay exactly the same. So there's at least hope for Shazam – if these ticket sales justify it.

"I am a fan of the DC universe and a bit of a comic book nerd myself… But yeah, I'm really, really curious and excited to see what [DC Studios co-lead] James Gunn does and what stories he brings out, Shazam! 2 star Caroline Currey said recently. "And I've worked with Peter [Safran] since I was 18, and he's just so lovely, and I think… he really elevated the horror film genre and I'm really curious to see what they do with DC."

"I think we're in incredible hands," Currey continued. "I got excited about the slate, because I know James Gunn just brings so much to comic book lore and he's so well-versed. So yeah, I'm not in the conversations, of course. You know, I'm along for the ride."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be in theaters on March 17th.