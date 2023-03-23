Shazam! Fury of the Gods Star Zachary Levi Says He Hasn't Seen Black Adam

Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Zachary Levi gave an interview where he said that he hadn't seen Black Adam yet. The clip resurfaced from ET Canada. So, it's not completely applicable to the current tenor around his DC Comics movie sequel. However, fans are certainly taking it that way after a high-profile dust-up between Dwayne Johnson and Levi over the past few days. With some people questioning the future of the entire superhero movie genre, the talk around Shazam! Fury of the Gods has fans wondering if Johnson's Man in Black showing up would have helped the film.

Levi has seemed to give creedence to a report from The Wrap that said the Black Adam star squashed a possible camera in the Shazam sequel. While Johnson has not responded to the rumors, the presence of Henry Cavill in his movie's post-credits scene continues to raise eyebrows months after release. A lot of that chatter isn't going to go away, as both character's future with James Gunn's DC Studios remains murky at best. Check out the clip right here.

What Was Supposed to Happen With The Mid-Credits Scene

Director David F. Sandberg told ComicBook.com and some other outlets that things changed quickly before the big premiere. Apparently, original plans focused on including other characters in the mid-credits stinger. But, back then he joked that he could be in some "trouble" if he let who that included slip. Here's what he said.

"It was supposed to be different characters, actually, but it fell apart days before we were shooting," Sandberg told the press. "And we had already built the set and everything, that little gas station and everything, which I love, and so, I was like, 'I want to shoot a Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie or something.' Then Peter Safran, who produced Peacemaker, made some calls and, thankfully, Jen Holland and Steve Agee were able to come down there and do that scene. It's not an important scene or anything, it's just a fun little thing. Got to mention the Avengers."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods holds some surprises in spite of all of this wildness: "In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, when Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who transform into superheroes by saying "Shazam!", are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, they must stop them from using a weapon that could destroy the world in which they must travel in order to make peace with the Gods because of Billy taking their powers for granted."

You can watch Shazam! Fury of the Gods in theaters right now.

