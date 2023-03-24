Zachary Levi Speaks Out on The Rock Comments and Shazam! 2's Disappointing Performance

Zachary Levi is speaking out about some of the recent headlines regarding Shazam! Fury of the Gods. In an Instagram Live video on Thursday night, Levi addressed the surprising performance Fury of the Gods has had at the box office and with critics since it was released last weekend. He also explained the recent Instagram Stories post he made, in which he shared a fan's recap of The Wrap's recent reporting suggesting that Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson not only nixed the Justice Society members appearing in Fury of the Gods, but he shot down a cameo from Levi in the post-credits scene of Black Adam. At the time, Levi captioned that Instagram Story with "The truth shall set you free," and during this live video, he expanded upon it further.

"I may or may not have, you know, reposted something in my stories about a story that I had nothing to do with, that [The Wrap] had reported," Levi explained. "And then I got flack about it, because people were saying, 'You're trying to blame this guy because you're not doing well. You're trying to blame...' Listen, I haven't blamed anybody. There's not one single person that I have blamed for anything about the way that our movie has performed. If you're listening to videos, or watching videos of me, or looking at things and you're getting that idea — you are being fooled. You are being brainwashed. You are looking at propaganda. Those are clips. Those are edited. Those are taken completely out of context. And so, I just encourage you, if you're out there if you're hearing this right now — and by the way, this will probably all get chopped up too. The irony. But I swear to you, I'm not blaming any of you. I'm really not. I have my thoughts about what's going on, but here's the thing. The reason I decided to share that was not because I want to blame anybody for anything. It's because I do not want to be blamed for things that are not on me. And I know, as a leader and I believe a protector of my family, my family and everyone who worked so hard on these movies, and everybody who worked so hard at New Line and Warner Brothers and DC. The hard working wonderful people, and these organizations, and everyone within this Shazam production. For years, we have been doing everything we can to fight for you, the fans."

Later on in the video, Levi spoke about Fury of the Gods' box office performance and critical score on Rotten Tomatoes, and not only galvanized fans to go see the movie, but to rate it positively on the Rotten Tomatoes' audience score section.

"I would love [for] our audience score to get so dang high, that people are like 'This doesn't make any sense!' Because it doesn't make any sense. It doesn't make any sense that we got shut down the way that we got shut down. Again, all you haters out there [saying] 'your movie sucks.' It doesn't. It legitimately doesn't. In fact, if any of you actually saw the movie — which I'm sure that you haven't — you will recognize that it really doesn't suck. It's a really entertaining, really fun movie. So for all of you out there who have seen the movie, or when you do see the movie, go to Rotten Tomatoes. Go tell them that you enjoyed it. And by the way, if you didn't, you can tell them that too. I'm not going to tell you to lie about it. But if you enjoyed it, go to Rotten Tomatoes and say 'Wow, this was so much fun, yada yada yada.' Give us that, because I want to show — I think this is really a really good opportunity, because we're not the first one this has happened to. This can be a really great opportunity to show Rotten Tomatoes, and show the industry, and kind of show the world, that this isn't exactly the best way that we should be evaluating movies."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now playing exclusively in theaters.