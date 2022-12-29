Could She-Hulk Appear in Captain America: New World Order?

2022 brought a lot of new additions into the ever-evolving tapestry of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — both in terms of projects that were released, and projects that will soon be in the pipeline. For many, one of the year's breakout stars was Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), who debuted in her own nine-episode Disney+ series earlier this year. At the time of this writing, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has not been renewed for a second season, and it is not confirmed where Jen will be appearing next within the MCU. But looking at projects that are still on the horizon, one possibility springs up — 2024's Captain America: New World Order.

Directed by Julius Onah, New World Order will spin out Sam Wilson / Captain America (Anthony Mackie) from the adventures of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In his orbit for the new movie will be a number of returning MCU veterans, including Joaquin Torres / The Falcon (Danny Ramirez), Samuel Sterns / The Leader (Tim Blake Nelson), and Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (Harrison Ford, taking over the role from the late William Hurt).

Why would She-Hulk appear in Captain America: New World Order?

On paper, She-Hulk might not seem like the best fit for the grounded and gritty plot of New World Order — until you factor in the addition of The Leader and Thunderbolt Ross. Both characters are inherently tied to the "Hulk family": The Leader through his previous experiments on Hulk blood, and Ross as a military contact, adversary of Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and eventual Red Hulk in the comics.

While the first season of She-Hulk (rightfully) kept the focus on the emotional journey of Jen Walters as opposed to larger Hulk lore, pieces of it are still floating out there. For one thing, there was the entire conflict between Jen and The Intelligencia, a woman-hating online group who wanted a sample of her blood for their own gain. Many had speculated that The Leader could somehow be connected to the group — something that ultimately didn't happen in She-Hulk, but still could be confirmed down the line.

That, combined with Ruffalo's previous comments that Maslany is a shoe-in for the future Avengers roster, could point to New World Order being a perfect place to set that up. It wouldn't be impossible to imagine Jen and Sam crossing paths — either as civilians or as superheroes — in New World Order, and that somehow easily segueing into her being on the team by the time Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars roll around, providing one less plotline for either of those movies to be saddled with. While Jen Walters is one of those MCU characters who could conceivably pop up anywhere,